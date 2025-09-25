Those concerned that Bruce Springsteen's recent tour with the E Street Band was his last, be assured, The Boss is not done yet.

In Time's recent cover story, Springsteen was asked if he would ever tour with the E Street Band again, and he didn't “hesitate” before saying, “Of course!”

Granted, he doesn't know when that will be. There are also murmurs of a solo tour by Springsteen, but “nothing is planned,” as Time notes.

“I just want to keep going,” Springsteen said to Time. “I want to make records that deal with subjects people haven't heard me deal with yet.”

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's 2025 tour

Springsteen and the E Street Band are coming off the end of their tour that ran from February 2023 to May 2025. In 2025, they exclusively toured Europe. Springsteen rebranded it to the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour, named after his iconic song “Land of Hope and Dreams.”

The tour grossed over $700 million during its run, a career-best for Springsteen. It was his first tour with the E Street Band since The River Tour, which ran from 2016 to 2017.

Currently, Springsteen is looking back at his 1982 album, Nebraska. Deliver Me from Nowhere, a new biopic about the making of Nebraska, is getting ready to be released by 20th Century Studios. Jeremy Allen White plays Springsteen in the biopic.

Deliver Me from Nowhere premiered at the 2025 Telluride Film Festival. It will screen at the New York Film Festival (NYFF) as well before its theatrical release.

Additionally, he will release a new box set, Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition. Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition will be released a week before the biopic on October 17, 2025. It features the long-fabled Electric Nebraska, which consists of Nebraska songs recorded with the E Street Band. It will also feature a new remaster of the album and a recent live performance by Springsteen of the album in full.

Springsteen recently released another box set, Tracks II: The Lost Albums. It features 83 songs, most of which were not previously released. It features seven full-length albums.