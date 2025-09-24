Tom Brady has had enough of the noise surrounding his dual roles in football. The NFL legend fired back at critics questioning whether his minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders creates a conflict of interest with his job as Fox’s lead NFL analyst. In his latest newsletter, Brady didn’t mince words, saying those who doubt him are “paranoid and distrustful,” per TMZ.

Tom Brady says his roles of being a commentator and an owner do not conflict 'despite what the paranoid and distrustful might believe.' pic.twitter.com/ZqgRIGB3dV — theScore (@theScore) September 24, 2025

Brady became a minority owner of the Raiders in October 2024 and is now in his second season calling games for Fox. That combination has led some to argue that his influence stretches too far. Brady, however, insists the overlap strengthens his responsibility to the game, not weakens it.

“I love football,” Brady wrote. “At its core it is a game of principles. With all the success it has given me, I feel I have a moral and ethical duty to the sport. That is why the point where my roles intersect is not a conflict, despite what the paranoid believe. It is where my duty emerges, to grow and improve the game that has given me everything.”

NFL scrutiny and Brady’s response

Because of concerns tied to his ownership and broadcast work, the NFL put rules in place last season restricting Brady from practices, production meetings, and other teams’ facilities. This year, the league relaxed those guidelines, allowing him to attend production meetings virtually or away from team headquarters.

Still, questions haven’t gone away. During the Raiders’ Week 2 Monday Night Football loss to the Chargers, Brady was seen in the team’s coaching booth. While he didn’t break any rules, critics pointed to it as another sign of a potential competitive edge. Reports also surfaced that Brady meets with Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly multiple times a week, though Kelly downplayed the significance, calling them casual football talks.

Brady refuses to back down. He said those who continue to doubt his intentions “can only conceive of interests that are selfish” and that such a mindset reveals how they view the world. “These kinds of people make horrible teammates,” he added.

At the end of the day, Brady believes fans outweigh the skeptics. For every critic, he said, there are millions who appreciate his post-playing contributions. In his mind, his purpose is clear: use his platform to keep football thriving, no matter how loud the opposition gets.