The 2025 season didn't get off to the start that Marcus Freeman certainly envisioned for Notre dame football, but the Irish are now trying to battle back from an 0-2 start and keep themselves in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Notre Dame took a big step toward that on Saturday with a dominant 56-13 road win over Arkansas that will get them back on the right track at 2-2. After a fairly competitive opening few minutes, Notre Dame ran away with its explosive offense and a suffocating defense that was a pleasant sight after a rough couple of weeks on that side of the ball.

Running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price were the stars of the day for Freeman and company, combining for six touchdowns between them in the blowout victory. The two have now combined for 16 touchdowns in just four games this season, which is more than 58 entire teams have scored in the young season according to Pete Sampson of The Athletic.

Price is sometimes overlooked in this room while playing behind Love, who could be the first running back selected in the 2026 NFL Draft next spring. However, he showed out on Saturday with 121 yards on 14 touches while finding the end zone twice.

Love was his usual explosive self, especially in the first half when the Irish were building out their lead. He racked up 127 yards on 19 touches, getting into the red paint four times for touchdowns in the win.

This was perceived as a big test for Notre Dame coming in against an Arkansas team that has been very explosive and dangerous on offense this season, but it was never a contest. Now, with the exception of a game against USC, Notre Dame's schedule is very favorable for the rest of the season and should give it a chance to still crack the CFP field despite starting 0-2.

If Freeman and this Notre Dame offense can keep leaning on Love and Price to get reliable yards and explosive plays while freshman quarterback CJ Carr continues to get more comfortable, they will still be very tough to beat when January rolls around.