The recent playoff success of the Phoenix Mercury as they take on the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA postseason has affected the Jonas Brothers' Greetings from Your Hometown Tour‘s stop in the city.

However, the Jonas Brothers don't appear to be taking it personally. They took time to congratulate the Mercury on their Game 2 win while also announcing a change to their upcoming show, which was planned to take place at PHX Arena on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Now, the show will take place the next night. Luckily, ticket holders won't have to do anything if they're able to make the new date. Plus, it sounds like it'll be an “extra special” show.

“Congratulations to [the Mercury] on their big playoff game win!” their post on X, formerly Twitter, began. “[PHX Arena], we'll see you on Monday, September 29th for an extra special night on the Greetings from Your Hometown Tour.

“All tickets stay valid for the new date. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have caused and if needed, full refund information is available directly from Ticketmaster,” the post continued.

The new concert will begin at 7:30 pm on Monday night. Boys Like Girls will open for them. Other shows have included the likes of the All-American Rejects and Marshmello as openers.

The Jonas Brothers are celebrating their 20th anniversary with the Greetings from Your Hometown Tour. Each show features songs from their entire catalog, as well as solo songs from the brothers.

The Mercury's epic win over the Lynx

Game 2 between the Mercury and Lynx was a nail-biter. The Lynx were up eight points going into the fourth quarter. The teams went back and forth as regulation came to an end.

It was tied at 79 going into overtime. The Mercury were able to overcome the Lynx in overtime, winning by six points to tie the series at one game apiece.

Game 3 of the series will take place on Friday, September 26, 2025, in Phoenix. The series will go at least four games, depending on how the next ones go.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever are facing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Their series is also tied at one game.