With the release of the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me from Nowhere, coming, a new poster has been unveiled where Jeremy Allen White looks just like The Boss.

20th Century Studios unveiled the new poster on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. White's Springsteen is the focal point of the new movie poster, and he is performing on stage. He is pointing up at the sky while looking at his audience.

It is hard to ignore just how close White resembles Springsteen in the early '80s. The black button-down, curly hair, and sweaty appearance all scream Bruce Springsteen.

This should be reassuring for any skeptics about White playing The Boss. White has embodied the spirit of Springsteen, and the first trailer showcased how he is singing like him, too.

The upcoming Bruce Springsteen movie

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere will be released on October 24, 2025. It held its world premiere at the 2025 Telluride Film Festival on August 29, 2025.

The movie will follow the making of Springsteen's 1982 album, Nebraska. It is based on Warren Zanes' 2023 book, Deliver Me from Nowhere. Scott Cooper wrote and directed the movie.

At the time he made Nebraska, Springsteen was coming off his first number one album on the Billboard Top 200 chart. He then made the acoustic Nebraska, which he recorded by himself on a four-track recorder.

White, of course, plays Springsteen. He is best known for his award-winning role in The Bear. White leads the FX series as Carmy Berzatto, an award-winning chef who inherits his late brother's restaurant.

Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, and Odessa Young also star in Deliver Me from Nowhere. Gaby Hoffmann, Marc Maron, and David Krumholtz also have roles in it.

Deliver Me from Nowhere will also screen at the 2025 New York Film Festival (NYFF) before its theatrical release. 20th Century Studios will release it on October 24, 2025.