There could be a new project on the way from Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

TMZ Sports reports Hudson created an LLC titled Spring Street Seafood Company in late August 2025. Her father was a fisherman, which may explain the move.

The description for the business states that it “intends to produce written and audio-visual work tentatively titled Razor (Ophidian's Version).

While the documents do not explicitly say what the project is, ophidian is a word that relates to snakes. According to TMZ Sports' report, Hudson has “embraced” the theme of snakes since starting her relationship with Belichick.

Over the last year, Hudson has been spotted wearing “serpent-like prints.” Most recently, she wore a skirt that had a snakeskin pattern. Additionally, her latest filing appears to be a reference to Taylor Swift, whom Hudson has previously paid homage to.

Who is Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson?

Article Continues Below

Hudson and Belichick have been dating for a while. They made their relationship official in 2024. The couple would subsequently make their red carpet debut in December 2024.

Recently, Belichick promoted his new book, The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football. Hudson was heavily involved in the promotional tour, most notably during Belichick's infamous interview with CBS.

Currently, Belichick is in the midst of his first season as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. They were dominated by TCU in Week 1 and lost by 34 points.

However, they turned it around in the next two weeks. North Carolina's football team won their next two games by 17 and 35 points against Charlotte and Richmond, respectively.

However, their win streak was snapped against UCF. North Carolina was blown out 34-9 in the game. Now, they will have their next matchup against Clemson on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Belichick is known for his time as the head coach of the New England Patriots. He coached them for over two decades, winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots. The Patriots made nine Super Bowls under Belichick.