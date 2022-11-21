Published November 21, 2022

Call of Duty Warzone 2 has finally arrived and players are looking for the best loadouts they can use to start with the game. Each loadout will still depend on the user however, these 5 weapon loadouts may help all players, especially the new ones, get in the game properly. Warzone 2 players will still look for their playstyles on how they want to win on the battlefield, given that the Warzone meta has not yet been established, so expect a lot of experimenting going on with the builds and classes. Given that most players will find their most comfortable loadout, here’s 5 of Warzone 2 weapon loadouts to start with on Al Mazrah.



1. TAQ-56

Attachments

Muzzle: Echoline GS-X

Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

Optic: Schlager 3.4X

Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The TAQ-56 is lethal at medium range and becoming one of the most go to Assault Rifles you can pick up. The current loadout will strengthen bullet velocity, as well as damage, while making the recoil stabilized. This creates a long to mid range weapon that can deal with multiple opponents. It will deliver on long range duels as well as after closing in on them to gain the territorial advantage.



2. Fennec 45

Attachments

Barrel: ZLR 16.5″ Ignition Barrel

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

While there are long range weapons that will make any newbie shine with the range advantage, players can also go for the gung-ho, in your face playstyle that will dominate their opponents in close combat. The Fennec 45 completely melts any opponents that would go for close quarters. The Fennec has by far the best fire rate, as well as damage rate, that could shred the enemy’s health easily. There are areas that you would want to cover, or has been overtaken by the enemy, where you want to have a weapon that is made for closing the distance in enclosed spaces and buildings. Territorial advantage is always a key component in any game, where the Fennec 45 will give you that final push of cleaning up the space needed. The loadout focuses heavily on recoil and damage increase to hasten the ability to wipeout your opponents.

3. Kastov-74U

Attachments

Barrel: Shorttac 330MM

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

The Kastov-74U is deadly in mid range gunfights in Warzone 2 because of the damage output and stability it has, given the correct attachments. It is up in the ranks as one of the best ARs that can duel anyone within your vicinity. Being an assault rifle itself, it has a lot of SMG qualities due to its dueling power on medium ranged gunfights as well as mobility that it could offer. The loadout also focuses on recoil and mobility for you to navigate your way to perfect positioning. This can be a good partner for a long range weapon or even a close quarters weapon depending on your playstyle. It is highly flexible as a secondary, given your primary gun is your actual playstyle.



4. RPK

Attachments

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

Stock: Heavy Support Stock

Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

Now, RPK is considered as an LMG, but it feels like an AR with its kit, making it a viable option for a starting loadout. LMGs are usually not picked due to having slower movement and reload speeds, but with its firepower as its advantage. RPK ignores any of those drawbacks having faster actions. The loadout above will focus more on the RPK’s recoil to easily steer the high fire power damage dealt to your enemies. You can now double down on clearing your targets regardless of their distance.

5. M4

Attachments

Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Optic: Schlager 4x

Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Ammunition: 5.56 Armor Piercing

Of course, the ever so classic gun of them all, we have the M4 that would be the most comfortable for all new players to Warzone 2. You can never go wrong with the original AR, built for long to mid ranged duels. The M4 boasts its recoil control due to having a more stable kit than any AR there is. The loadout will give you more stability as well as more ammo, giving you more fire power, but at a cost of some mobility. This gun is always a good practice to start since it is a well known assault rifle in any fps game.

These are only samples of Warzone 2 Weapon Loadouts that you can choose to start off your gameplay. You can still experiment on where you will be comfortable with after trying out all the weapons, classes, and attachments you can possibly equip. Use these current loadouts as just stepping stones on how to build your own final custom made loadouts for your playstyle.

