Top Selling Games on Steam This Week (September 12-18, 2022)

Looking for a new game to play? Your next few hundred hours of enjoyment might be among these top selling games on Steam for the week of September 12 to September 18.

Note that this information is taken from steamdb, and is based on the Steam Weekly Global Top Sellers updated every Sunday. This list is sorted by revenue, with 1 being the highest. Other products on the Steam Store such as DLCs, Soundtracks, other additional content, and the Steam Deck has been omitted from this list. Game pre-orders for titles that have not yet released have also been omitted. All game information is taken from the game’s official Steam page.

For this week, PlayStation games have a significant presence on the list with their ongoing sale. Both Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War experienced increased sales because of this, enough to boost them to the top 5.

The recent success of the animated series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners combined with the game’s big Patch 1.6 update has propelled Cyberpunk 2077 to the number 1 spot – a reaction that developer CD PROJEKT RED is thankful for.

Top Selling Steam Games (September 12-18, 2022)

Released on: August 7, 2020

Developed by: Guerrilla

Published by: PlayStation PC LLC

“Experience Aloy’s entire legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by deadly Machines.

An outcast from her tribe, the young hunter fights to uncover her past, discover her destiny… and stop a catastrophic threat to the future.

Unleash devastating, tactical attacks against unique Machines and rival tribes as you explore an open world teeming with wildlife and danger.”

Horizon Zero Dawn breached the top five selling games after being on a massive sale. The multi-award-winning RPG was initially released for PlayStation 4 on 2017 and was made available on other platforms including PC in 2020. Despite being half a decade old, Horizon Zero Dawn is still competitive in terms of gameplay, story, graphics, and even soundtrack, earning its place as a top game on Steam this week.

For those looking for a unique experience in a meticulously crafted world, check out Horizon Zero Dawn while it’s on sale.

Released on: September 15, 2022

Developed by: The Outsiders

Published by: Funcom

“Part human, part demon, and obsessed with vengeance. Become The Unknown, and fight through the fiercest domains of Hell. Destroy the demon hordes and their leaders to set yourself up for an epic showdown with The Red Judge herself.

Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm FPS, where your ability to shoot on the beat will enhance your gameplay experience. The more in sync you are with the rhythm, the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you will cause.”

You are offered a wide range of weapons from skull-clad blades to murderous guns. Each of these weapons have unique ultimate abilities. Shoot on the beat and cause havoc. Simple.

Prominent voice actor Troy Baker narrates this game’s epic storyline, with icons of the metal genre contributing to its original soundtrack: Serj Tankian of System of a Down, Randy Blythe from Lamb of God, Alissa White-Gluz of Arch Enemy, and more.

Metal: Hellsinger is a passion project of David Goldfarb, Game Director of Payday 2, and Lead Designer on Battlefield 3 and Battlefield: Bad Company 2.

Release Date: January 14, 2022

Developed by: Santa Monica Studio

Published by: PlayStation PC LLC

“His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive… and teach his son to do the same.

Kratos is a father again. As mentor and protector to Atreus, a son determined to earn his respect, he is forced to deal with and control the rage that has long defined him while out in a very dangerous world with his son.

From the marble and columns of ornate Olympus to the gritty forests, mountains and caves of pre-Viking Norse lore, this is a distinctly new realm with its own pantheon of creatures, monsters and gods.”

Much like Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War’s presence on this list is also partly due to the current sale that is on the game. However, there is another caveat that God of War has to thank for being one of the top selling games last week: the new trailer for its sequel God of War: Ragnarok. There are many players wanting to hop on the God of War train before the sequel releases, thus boosting its sales into being the top 3 game on Steam.

But who wouldn’t want to? God of War sheds a light on the new, aged Kratos who faces tribulations alongside his son, Atreus. Since its initial release in 2018 for the PlayStation, God of War has been one of the most prominent AAA games in recent memory.

Release Date: September 8, 2022

Developed by: Visual Concepts

Published By: 2K

“Rise to the occasion in NBA 2K23. Showcase your talent in MyCAREER. Pair All-Stars with timeless legends in MyTEAM. Build your own dynasty in MyGM, or guide the NBA in a new direction with MyLEAGUE. Take on NBA or WNBA teams in PLAY NOW and feel true-to-life gameplay.”

NBA 2K23 needs no introduction. Nor does it need justification why it’s on this list. It’s been two weeks since its release, and it has risen from its number 4 spot on its release week to being the number 2 top Steam game this week.

NBA 2K23 boasts more control on both sides of the ball with a whole new arsenal of offensive skill-based moves, as well as 1-on-1 defensive mechanics to lockdown your opposing player. The Jordan Challenges also makes its return, and it’s up to you to recreate his iconic shots while learning more about the legend himself.

Release Date: December 10, 2020

Developed by: CD PROJEKT RED

Published by: CD PROJEKT RED

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the megalopolis of Night City, where you play as a cyberpunk mercenary wrapped up in a do-or-die fight for survival. Improved and featuring all-new free additional content, customize your character and playstyle as you take on jobs, build a reputation, and unlock upgrades. The relationships you forge and the choices you make will shape the story and the world around you. Legends are made here. What will yours be?”

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the worst AAA game releases in recent gaming history, and for good reason. It was buggy, did not deliver on what was promised, and was downright unplayable at times. Since then, CD PROJEKT RED has been hard at work to redeem themselves, and to make Cyberpunk 2077 what it was meant to be: a masterpiece.

2 years after, and its previous failures seem distant. The recent Patch 1.6 of the game added a lot of improvements and new content. The release of the animated series Cyberpunk Edgerunners is also a contributor to the game’s recent success. All of this combined with the game being on sale caused players and sales to skyrocket. It hit over 80,000 concurrent players, the highest it has been since early 2021.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners have been received extremely positively by viewers and fans of the game. The attention to detail, flavorful storyline, and lovable characters all make Night City feel more alive. It’s also been a great way to market the game, making newcomers to the universe interested in experiencing Night City for themselves.

Cyberpunk 2077 Quest Director Paweł Sasko is thankful for their game being the top selling Steam game, writing “thank you so much chooms for this second chance,” in a tweet. “You mad lads are incredible. Thank you for watching [Cyberpunk: Edgerunners] and for playing the game. Will do what I can to make you proud for supporting us,” Sasko added in another tweet.

