TopSpin 2K25 update 4.1 launched this week with patch notes detailing improvements to coaches, general bug fixes, and stability improvements. Furthermore, the developers announced a ton of new gameplay balancing changes set to arrive in December. Overall, this update should result in less bugs and a better coaching setup for players. Without further ado, let’s look at the TopSpin 2K25 Update Patch Notes.

TopSpin 2K25 Update 4.1 Patch Notes

Updated Coaches to make all Coaches provide 1 Skill at Tier 3 and 2 Skills at Tier 4 (some Coaches previously had 0 or 1 Skill at Tier 4)

Updated behavior when a player closes the game after matchmaking before the match starts so their opponent no longer loses tournament progress or League Points

Updated League tab in World Tour to show additional information about non-current Ranks

Added various tweaks and improvements to World Tour League UI

Added World Tour League Ranks to Leaderboards

Updated the notification when a Center Court Pass Challenge is completed to show the amount of Season Points

Updated Points Won Distribution and Points Lost Distribution sections in World Tour > My Player Info > Stats tab to show correct values

Stability improvements and general bug fixing Overall, the biggest change to this update makes all coaches have 1 Skill at Tier 3 and at least 2 skills in Tier 4. Before the update, some coaches offered no skills in tier 3, while others only had 1 at Tier 4. Essentially, this makes every coach a bit more viable, potentially increasing the number of coaches you could go with. Furthermore, the developers plan to add some more gameplay balancing changes on December 10th, 2024. Overall, some of these changes, coming in Season 5 include:

Slice Power Shots: These will consume less rally energy.

These will consume less rally energy. Skill Boosts: The following skills will be more noticeable: Focus Service, Serve Stick Berserker, and Diesel Server.

The following skills will be more noticeable: Focus Service, Serve Stick Berserker, and Diesel Server. Perfectly Timed Shots: These will be harder to hit when your rally energy meter is low or during long rallies.

These will be harder to hit when your rally energy meter is low or during long rallies. Flat Shots: If not timed perfectly will have a higher chance of going out or in the net Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the latest TopSpin 2K25 Update. As we mentioned before, Season 5 is coming soon for everyone to enjoy. But in the meanwhile, make sure to earn all the remaining rewards in season 4. We look forward to seeing what the developers have in store for season 5 coming soon.

