Tottenham Hotspur‘s star striker, Harry Kane, is set to make an appearance on First We Feast's popular YouTube show, Hot Ones, where he will take on the infamous “The Wings of Death” challenge, reported by goal.com. Fans can look forward to Kane's debut on the show, which is scheduled to air on July 13.

On Hot Ones, guests are interviewed while eating 10 chicken wings or a vegetarian alternative, with the spice level increasing with each wing. The show is known for its tricky questions and the reactions of guests as they navigate the fiery hot sauces.

The anticipation surrounding Kane's appearance on Hot Ones has sparked speculation among fans about the possibility of a summer transfer. With Bayern Munich reportedly interested in acquiring the English striker, some supporters have jokingly suggested that he might announce his transfer request during the show. Others have interpreted the chicken-themed challenge as a nod to Tottenham's nickname, the “Cockerels,” and see it as a sign that Kane will remain at the club.

Fans eager to watch Kane take on the heat can tune in to the episode, which will be available at 4 pm BST on Thursday in the United Kingdom. The show promises an entertaining and insightful interview as Kane faces both tough questions and the scorching hot wings.

While Harry Kane's appearance on Hot Ones may simply be a fun and engaging opportunity for the player to showcase his personality off the field, it will undoubtedly will be a challenge for the Tottenham player to fight against the hottest wings he ever faced.