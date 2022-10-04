Tower of Fantasy version 2.0 Vera Update arrives October 20

Tower of Fantasy version 2.0, the Vera Update, will be arriving as a free update on October 20, 2022, two months after the game’s launch. Tower of Fantasy can be downloaded and played for free on Android, iOS, and PC.

Tower of Fantasy 2.0 Vera Update Release Date: October 20, 2022

Tower of Fantasy version 2.0 update: Vera, will be coming out on October 20, 2022.

The new Vera update will expand the game world of Tower of Fantasy, adding two distinct environments – the irradiated wilderness of the Desert Gobby and at its center, the cyberpunk city of Mirroria. Adventurers seeking refuge in the seemingly-safe Mirroria, a place that seems like an oasis in the middle of the desert from afar, but Wanderers will eventually discover that it is also full of danger and conflict.

Both areas will offer Wanderers with a fresh set of missions, events, raids, instances, monsters, and legendary bosses to overcome, plus new vehicles to discover and weapons to master. Within the Desert Gobby, the Grayspace exists, where Wanderers will find the update’s biggest challenges. Upon entering this area, the whole environment darkens, bringing with it a sense of foreboding and the threat of encountering Grayspace Entities, the enemies that inhabit this zone. Grayspace Entities come in many forms and are responsible for the increased deterioration of Vera’s already fragile ecology. The most lethal among these are the Abyssants, but for those Wanderers who are brave enough to take them on the rewards are bountiful.

Players can find a taste of these new areas and the dangers they offer in the latest trailer of the game. The new trailer also showcases the new characters Lin, Ruby, and Saki Fuwa.

On top of this announcement, Level Infinite and Hotta Studio will also be hosting a special stream event on October 13 at 1:00 PM Pacific, 4:00 PM Eastern. The live stream will feature an in depth look at the full Vera update. New exclusive content, announcements, and watch rewards will be given to fans attending the live stream.