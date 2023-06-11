Last offseason, the Atlant Hawks made the splashy decision to bolster their star talent around Trae Young by landing Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs via blockbuster. Fast forward a year later and the stud backcourt experiment wound up netting the franchise a mere .500 record of 41-41 and a first-round playoff exit.

With this, there are rumblings that suggest that this rather underwhelming turnout compared to expectations has general manager Landry Fields considering a breakup of the tandem, with Dejounte Murray being whispered as a leading candidate to be moved in an effort to help them avoid the luxury tax.

Considering his all-around style of play, his still enviable age of 26, and the incredibly manageable one-year, $17.7 million remaining on his current contract, should the All-Star point guard be shopped there will undoubtedly be a bevy of organizations vying for his services.

However, while many may call three teams, in particular, seem to have the makings of being the most ideal destinations for Murray's talents.

Dejounte Murray trade destination No. 3) Houston Rockets

With a myriad of promising young talents, a boatload of draft capital, and the recent hiring of head coach Ime Udoka, the Houston Rockets seem primed for an offseason blockbuster.

The organization has endured three-straight playoff-less campaigns and is coming off its fifth-worst record in team history at 22-60. Now, as they gear up for 2023-24, signs point to Houston wanting to push past their current tankathon and jumpstart their rebuild.

Acquiring an all-around, top-notch guard like Dejounte Murray could easily help in achieving this objective.

For a team building from the ground up, adding highly versatile talents is a huge asset to have rostered, and the point guard fits this mold to a tee.

From his stupendous defensive efforts (a former All-Defensive selection and holds a career +1.1 defensive box plus-minus) and rebounding abilities (averages 10.2 per 100 possessions for his career) to his improved scoring prowess (has averaged 19.2 points since 2020-21), Dejounte Murray alone covers a ton of ground and bolsters several areas in need of improvement on this lackluster squad.

Should they fail in their rumored desires of reuniting with former franchise cornerstone James Harden, an enviable pivot option could be looking to strike a deal for the Hawks guard.

Dejounte Murray trade destination No. 2) Brooklyn Nets

Like the Rockets, the Brooklyn Nets are a youth-movement club flush with ample draft capital at their disposal should they wish to execute a blockbuster deal.

Unlike Houston, however, they are, in fact, coming off a postseason run (albeit one that was set up early on with an entirely different group led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving) and seem to already have a budding star in place with Mikal Bridges.

Frankly, it seems that Brooklyn could bypass a full-on rebuild with the pieces they already have in place, but the one area within their rotation that still appears to be lacking is their talent pool in the floor general department.

Dejounte Murray could be the perfect addition to spearhead the charge.

While teamed up with Trae Young this past season, the 26-year-old was forced to share the wealth when it came to lead ball-handler and play-maker duties.

As a result, some may have forgotten that during the year prior when he was officially handed the reigns as the unquestioned lead guard with the Spurs, he went on to finish fourth in the association in assists per game with 9.2 while having a far-less talented supporting cast than the one the Nets have.

A tandem consisting of the attack-oriented Murray and the all-around scoring threat Bridges could make for a menacing one-two offensive punch, while the guard's defensive chops joining forces with big man Nic Claxton could create a frightening wall near the rim and at the point of attack, which could have opposing clubs struggling to keep up on both ends of the floor.

Dejounte Murray trade destination No. 1) New Orleans Pelicans

The Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram duo has been together for four seasons now, and all they've had to show for it is one playoff appearance and three sub-.500 records.

Sure, injuries (particularly to Williamson) have played a major role in their shortcomings together, but the clock of their viability as a core foundation has continuously been ticking.

Now, heading into year five together, some are of the assumption that if they can't find a way to come across ample success, executive vice president David Griffin could strongly consider pulling the plug on the experiment altogether.

With one year to go all in, adding Dejounte Murray and his final season under contract could be a logical low-risk, high-reward course of action.

With his play-making and driving abilities, the point guard running the show with the likes of Williamson, Ingram, and CJ McCollum to find in scoring sets could make for an obscenely scary offensive unit (of course, assuming they can stay healthy), while all possess incredibly versatile traits, which would likely keep opposing clubs on their toes when squaring off against NOLA.

Still holding a treasure trove of draft capital thanks to both the Anthony Davis blockbuster of 2019 and the Jrue Holiday deal from 2020, piecing together an enticing package to dangle in Atlanta's direction shouldn't be all that difficult to accomplish.

A starting unit of Murray, McCollum, Ingram, Williamson, and Jonas Valanciunas/ Jaxson Hayes could have the makings of being one of the absolute best in the entire league.