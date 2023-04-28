Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Houston Rockets have been linked to James Harden amid Harden’s player option for the 2023-24 campaign. Houston has been in a rebuild over the past few years, developing young talent. They are now seemingly looking to add stars, and the Rockets could reportedly keep tabs on two other stars aside from Harden, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

Jaylen Brown and Khris Middleton are two players Houston could inquire about. According to Fischer’s sources, the Rockets may be open to including Jalen Green in a potential trade for star players. Whether its through free agency or trade, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rockets drastically improve their roster during the NBA offseason.

The Rockets entered this past 2022-23 season with the understanding that it was going to be a long year. They finished with a lackluster 22-60 record as their rebuilding efforts continued. Houston, however, has a timeline for competing. They recently hired Ime Udoka to be their coach, a sign that they are heading in a positive direction. Udoka has endured his share of off-the-court concerns, but he’s a talented coach nonetheless.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It will be intriguing to see if the Rockets end up adding any superstars ahead of 2023-24. James Harden appears to be the most likely candidate, but nothing is guaranteed. He’s performed well with the Philadelphia 76ers, so the Sixers will likely do what they can to keep him around. Adding Jaylen Brown and/or Khris Middleton would be a challenge as well. Both players will have no shortage of suitors, and their current teams would love to retain them as well.

It is certainly setting up to be a fascinating offseason for the Rockets.