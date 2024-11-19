Forget Hollywood, the sports world seems to be the new home of nepotism — where fans increasingly want to bestow greatness on anyone who shares DNA or any family tree branches with another superstar athlete. Travis Hunter's little brother Trayvis Hunter is the latest example of this, as the 5'6″ 15-year-old is currently having a viral moment on social media.

Trayvis Hunter is a sophomore in high school in Springfield, Georgia, at a school whose name sounds like something a farmer shouts when he's mad at his pigs (Effingham County High School). Anyway, his height of 5'6″ isn't the type of measurement that screams elite prospect off the bat, but his play this year has been described as a breakout season, with the internet wasting no time in compiling some of his new highlight footage.

According to MaxPreps, Trayvis currently has 36 receptions for 496 yards and six touchdowns as a wide receiver. He led his team to a 6-4 record in the regular season and they've qualified for the Class 5A state playoffs (a classification for midsize schools). Again, not numbers that necessarily jump off the page when you read them, especially when you compare them to the stat line of Travis Hunter this season for the Colorado Buffaloes — a team he currently has in contention to make the College Football Playoffs, with an 8-2 record and ranked 16th overall in the FBS.

Now nine games into the season, Travis Hunter has 69 receptions for 856 yards and nine touchdowns — and that's just as a wide receiver on the offensive side of the ball. As a cornerback for the defense, Travis also boasts 21 combined tackles and two interceptions.

But every superstar has to start somewhere — and in fact MaxPreps notes that Travis' sophomore season in high school was his breakout campaign as well. Plus, when you look at the highlight reel footage Trayvis is compiling, there are definitely signs of Travis-esque potential.

As the X/Twitter handle Overtime notes in a recent viral post, “Travis Hunter’s little brother, Trayvis Hunter, is a dog.”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bottom line, Trayvis Hunter still has a ways to go to reach Travis Hunter's Heisman-worthy level of superstardom, but his star (and hype factor) are clearly on the rise, and it'll be fun to see the heights he could reach. Now if you'll excuse me, I have to go yell at some pigs, “Effingham!”