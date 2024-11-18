ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Colorado football star Travis Hunter has strengthened his lead in the race for the Heisman Trophy after a great performance on both sides of the ball against Utah, as he currently has -400 odds ahead of Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who has +350 odds, via BetMGM.

Travis Hunter showed up on both sides of the ball in Colorado football's 49-24 win over Utah. Early on in the game, Hunter caught an interception off of a deflected pass. It was his third interception of the season, matching his total from 2023. On the offensive side of the ball, Hunter caught five passes for 55 yards, with one reception coming on a fourth down in which he caught the ball between multiple defenders. He also had a five-yard rushing touchdown, which was designed to be a trick play and throw to quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The play was sniffed out by the Utah defense, but Hunter improvised and ran up the middle for a touchdown.

So far on the season, Hunter is up to 911 receiving yards with nine touchdowns. He is well on track for 1,000 yards and over 10 touchdowns, and considering his play on the defensive side of the ball as a cornerback, it is tough to deny him the Heisman Trophy, even though Jeanty is putting up staggering numbers. The Boise State star is up to 1,893 rushing yards already this season with 26 touchdowns. It shows how special of a season that Hunter is having to still be the Heisman Trophy favorite over Jeanty.

Travis Hunter looks to lock up Heisman Trophy, bring Colorado football to playoff

With the win over Utah, the Colorado football program is making a run at the College Football Playoff. The Buffaloes have a chance to make it if they win the rest of their regular season games and win the Big 12 championship game. Making the playoff would be a huge boost to Hunter's Heisman Trophy case. If he and Colorado close out the regular season strong, it will be tough to deny him.

The last two regular season games present interesting challenges for Colorado. This upcoming Saturday will be against Kansas, who are playing better after a rough start to the season. Kansas just beat BYU, so it will not be an easy game for Colorado. Then, the final regular season game is against Oklahoma State, and the Buffaloes should expect to win that game. From there, Colorado would have essentially a win-and-in game in the Big 12 championship, if they get there.