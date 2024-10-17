Week seven of the college football season was a fantastic one, and we have another great slate for week eight. Now that conference play is in full swing, we are seeing numerous great matchups every weekend. We're into the best time of the year, and the second half of the season is sure to bring a lot of excitement. One important game in the Big 12 this weekend will feature Travis Hunter and the Colorado football team hitting the road to take on Arizona. This is a big one for the Buffaloes as they currently only have one conference loss, and they want to keep it that way.

The Colorado football team still has a ways to go, but it's clear that the Buffaloes have taken some strides as they look like a much-improved team from a year ago. They are also not in a very strong conference, so they might be able to compete for the Big 12 title. A big reason why they are so good is Travis Hunter, their do it all star. Before we get into predictions for Hunter's performance this weekend, let's take a deeper look at both Colorado and Arizona.

Arizona football has under-performed this year

Coming into this year, people had big expectations for the Arizona football team after their surprise season a year ago. The Wildcats ended up winning 10 games, but they lost their head coach in the offseason. It is clear now that Jedd Fisch was a huge reason why the team was so good last year.

The Wildcats are currently 3-3 on the season, matching the number of losses they had last year. They need a win this weekend.

The Colorado football team needs to avoid conference loss #2

If the Colorado football team wants a chance to win the Big 12, they can't pick up a second conference loss this weekend. The Buffaloes are currently 4-2 overall on the season, but one loss was to Nebraska, so they have just one Big 12 loss. It was a heartbreaker in a close one last week against Kansas State.

Colorado can compete for the title in this conference, but they need to win this weekend to stay afloat. If the Buffaloes are gonna win, Travis Hunter needs to have a big day. Here are three predictions for his performance.

Travis Hunter will record an interception

Travis Hunter plays both offense and defense for Colorado, and he is the best player on both sides of the football. He had a couple interceptions early in the season, and he is now one shy from matching his total from a season ago. He will match it this weekend as he will create a turnover.

Travis Hunter will score a touchdown

This could happen on offense or defense, but either way, Hunter is finding a way into the end zone this weekend. He will be the most explosive player on the field, and he is the best wide receiver that Shedeur Sanders throws too. Hunter already has more touchdowns than he had last year, and he will add more on Saturday.

Travis Hunter will lead Colorado to a win

Colorado is not favored in this game, but a big game from Hunter will help the Buffaloes get the victory. It's going to be a close one, but Hunter's turnover will be a big one that will swing the game in Colorado's favor. They will win 27-24.

Colorado and Arizona will kick off at 4:00 ET/1:00 PT from Arizona Stadium in Tucson. The game will be airing on Fox, and the Wildcats are currently favored by three points.

Other notable week eight games

Colorado-Arizona should be a good game, but there are many other good matchups this weekend that actually feature ranked teams. ESPN's College GameDay goes to the biggest college football game every week, and they had an easy decision for where to go in week eight. The #1 Texas Longhorns are hosting #5 Georgia this weekend, and that is easily the biggest game of the week. These are the two highest-ranked teams in the SEC, and this is a huge game in terms of conference title implications. Georgia lost their last big road game, and they are hoping for a different result this time around.

This Georgia-Texas game is a huge one, but there are a lot of good games around college football this week. Let's go conference by conference and look at all the matchups that fans should be watching this weekend.

In the ACC, there are a couple big games to keep an eye on. #6 Miami is the favorite in this conference, but they have barely survived their last two games, and they probably should've lost them both. They play at Louisville this weekend, and it is going to be a tricky matchup.

Georgia Tech also has a huge opportunity in front of them this week as #12 Notre Dame is coming to town. The Yellow Jackets are 5-2, and a win over the Irish would be huge for their season.

There's not a lot going on in the Big 12 this weekend outside of this Colorado-Arizona showdown, but Friday night's matchup between #13 BYU and Oklahoma State is worth watching. The Cougars are currently in a spot that the Cowboys were expecting to be in, but Oklahoma State is 3-3 instead. Can they get a win and turn their season around?

Things are pretty quiet in the Big Ten, but there is one top-25 matchup between Illinois and Michigan that will be a good one. Also, #16 Indiana is hosting 5-1 Nebraska for one of the biggest Hoosier home games in recent memory. Both teams are having big bounce back years, and the Hoosiers are hoping to stay perfect in front of their home crowd.

Lastly, we have some good ones in the SEC. There is obviously the top-five clash between Texas and Georgia, but #7 Alabama at #11 Tennessee is also going to be a great one. Both teams looked sluggish this past week after embarrassing upsets, so both need a win badly.

LSU at Arkansas is another one to keep an eye on. The Razorbacks are 4-2 and they took down Tennessee a couple weeks ago. Can they pull off another top-10 upset against LSU who is coming off of a huge win?

Buckle up, folks. It's going to be another exciting weekend of college football all around the country as this slate is loaded with good matchups. Sit back and enjoy.