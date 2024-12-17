There's no question that the influence of Rapper Travis Scott has had a massive effect on the sneaker landscape as sneakerheads continue to wait in droves for his continuous collaborations with Air Jordan and Nike. Scott's most popular creation has been his iteration of the Air Jordan 1, to which we'll see an all-new colorway release in the next coming days.

Always making the most of earth tones and playing into the current seasons, the newest offering from Travis Scott and Air Jordan will feature a Dark Mocha/Black-Velvet Brown ensemble. Travis Scott collaborations usually always have some sort of brown hues throughout, so it comes as no surprise to see this upcoming colorway fully play into the theme.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Velvet Brown”

The Air Jordan 1 Low receives the full Travis Scott treatment with a full brown suede upper. Each panel of the shoe, including the backwards Nike Swoosh is done in the premium suede to matchup the slightly lighter brown midsole. Cactus Jack logos are embossed throughout the shoe and the factory laces come in a lighter shade of brown to match the midsole. All in all, this is another hit for the Travis Scott line and we can fully expect these to see some high resale values following their initial release.

The Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low “Velvet Brown” will release December 21, 2025 for a retail tag of $150. The shoes are expected to drop on Nike SNKRS app in extremely limited quantities and are already fetching upwards of $450 on the resale market for early pairs.