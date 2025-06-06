Shaquille O’Neal stole the spotlight before Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals with a surprise appearance on ESPN’s NBA Countdown set, adding his signature humor ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The unexpected moment comes just months before the full Inside the NBA ESPN move, where the big man and co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith will join ESPN after decades on TNT. O’Neal’s brief walk-on during NBA Countdown gave fans a preview of what’s coming—a blend of unscripted comedy, chemistry, and unmatched charisma.

Shaq crashed ESPN's NBA Countdown pregame show before Game 1 of Thunder-Pacers 😂pic.twitter.com/nr6zHz7wjP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

As he entered the studio, O’Neal towered over analysts Stephen A. Smith, Malika Andrews, and Bob Myers. He leaned over desks, playfully jabbed at panelists, and even mocked a wrestling move on Kendrick Perkins. At one point, he turned to the camera with theatrical flair before signing off, leaving the entire panel—and the internet—buzzing.

When posted, the video quickly went viral across social media. Fans praised the big man’s timing and personality, saying it reminded them why Inside the NBA has been such a beloved show. This wasn’t just a comedy bit—it was a teaser for how ESPN plans to inject new life into its studio programming.

The scene also followed a fiery sendoff during TNT’s final Inside the NBA show, which aired after Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals—the show’s last scheduled broadcast before the network transition. During the segment, O’Neal addressed the audience with a message of defiance and unity.

“The show is still here, baby. You can never kill the four horsemen.”

The energy O’Neal brought to ESPN’s set is exactly what fans can expect when the Inside crew makes its official debut next season.

The move marks the end of an era, as TNT’s relationship with the NBA dates back to 1989. Over the decades, the show became not just a show, but a cultural touchstone. Its relocation to ESPN reflects a massive shift in the league’s media landscape—and expectations for what studio shows can be.