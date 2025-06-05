Beloved former NBA big man Boban Marjanović is back, and this time he's taking his talents to the golf course.

The towering 7-foot-4 center caused a stir online after posting a photo of himself from the trailer of Happy Gilmore 2. Within minutes, the internet exploded with excitement.

Fans flooded the comment section with reactions that captured the moment. One declared it “possibly the greatest casting in movie history.” Another said, “THIS. IS. PERFECT! Just got chills!” And a third wrote “Yes!!! @boban I’m watching this directly because of you.” His charm and massive screen presence seem to be winning over movie lovers as much as he did basketball fans.

The sequel to the 1996 cult classic Happy Gilmore was officially unveiled during Netflix’s Tudum 2025 event, with a trailer that features Adam Sandler returning as the lovable hockey player-turned-golfer.

The cast includes familiar faces like Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald, along with exciting new additions like Ben Stiller, Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, and, of course, Marjanovic himself. The movie is set to premiere globally on Netflix on July 25.

Marjanovic is no stranger to the big screen.

He made his film debut in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2019, holding his own in a memorable fight scene with Keanu Reeves. He later appeared in Hustle in 2022, a basketball drama produced by Adam Sandler and LeBron James, and followed that up with a role in Self Reliance in 2023. His comedic timing and towering frame make him a standout in every scene.

Before his acting career took off, the 36-year-old had a nine-year run in the NBA. He played for the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets. Most recently, he suited up for Fenerbahçe in Turkey and Zhejiang in China.

Marjanovic also made his mark on the international stage as a longtime member of the Serbian national basketball team. He played in major tournaments such as EuroBasket 2017, where Serbia took home the silver medal, and the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

As of 2025, he is a free agent enjoying his rising status in entertainment.

From the hardwood to Hollywood, Boban Marjanović continues to be a fan favorite. With Happy Gilmore 2 just weeks away, all eyes are on the gentle giant who somehow keeps getting cooler with every move he makes.