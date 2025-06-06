At the close of his NBA Finals press conference, Commissioner Adam Silver took a moment to acknowledge the end of an era. With heartfelt sincerity, he thanked Turner Sports and the entire NBA on TNT family, offering a public tribute that highlighted the deep impact the network has had on professional basketball over the past four decades.

“One thing I just want to say at the end, I briefly share my appreciation and gratitude to Turner Sports,” Silver said at the end of his press conference. “They were our partners for 41 years. Their coverage has been fantastic, and it's not just the on-air talent, but I want to share my appreciation and thanks with the thousands of people who've worked on NBA production and wish them well, just make sure we acknowledge them, since this past weekend they went off the air.”

The NBA’s partnership with Turner Sports began in 1984 when the network first acquired NBA broadcast rights. TNT started airing games in 1988, and by 1989, it had become the primary home for NBA coverage on cable, quickly becoming a second home to basketball fans around the world.

From thrilling playoff matchups to unforgettable All-Star Weekends, TNT provided not just the games but the atmosphere. The network became known not just for broadcasting basketball but for elevating it.

A big part of that identity came through the Emmy-winning studio show Inside the NBA. With Ernie Johnson Jr. at the helm and a cast of outspoken, charismatic analysts including Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal, the show broke new ground in sports television.

Article Continues Below
More NBA News
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket beside Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the second quarter at Paycom Center.
How Adam Silver shut down alarming NBA Finals narrativeDavid Yapkowitz ·
NBA commissioner is Adam Silver presents Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (not pictured) with the Michael Jordan Trophy for winning the most valuable player award for the 2024-25 season before game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Adam Silver provides latest update on potential NBA expansionRichard Pereira ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots as Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends during the second half at Paycom Center.
Air Corgi makes Pacers-Thunder Finals pickMalik Brown ·
Chris Paul rescinded NBA trade Lakers Hornets
NBA news: Chris Paul shuts down Hornets-Lakers trade conspiracyJulian Ojeda ·
NBA news: Cooper Flagg gets Chris Paul 'real as advertised' approval
NBA news: Cooper Flagg gets Chris Paul ‘real as advertised’ approvalJulian Ojeda ·
San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Chris Paul breaks silence on NBA future with retirement loomingBrett Siegel ·

It blended sharp analysis with humor and heart, becoming a cultural institution in its own right. Fans didn’t just tune in for the games, they stayed for the banter, the debates, and the camaraderie that felt like family.

The final broadcast aired May 31 following Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Emotions ran high as the team signed off one last time on TNT, ending a run that helped define how basketball was covered and consumed. Ernie Johnson’s farewell message captured the weight of the moment, paying homage to every person who had a hand in the show’s production over the years.

This farewell comes as the NBA prepares to shift into a new media rights era. Starting with the 2025-2026 season, the league will move forward with new broadcast partners, including ESPN, NBC, and Amazon.

TNT was not included in this historic deal, bringing a close to its chapter in NBA history.

Though Turner Sports will no longer carry NBA games, the legacy of NBA on TNT will live on. Its influence reshaped sports broadcasting, set new standards, and created a bond between fans and the game that will never be forgotten.