At the close of his NBA Finals press conference, Commissioner Adam Silver took a moment to acknowledge the end of an era. With heartfelt sincerity, he thanked Turner Sports and the entire NBA on TNT family, offering a public tribute that highlighted the deep impact the network has had on professional basketball over the past four decades.

“One thing I just want to say at the end, I briefly share my appreciation and gratitude to Turner Sports,” Silver said at the end of his press conference. “They were our partners for 41 years. Their coverage has been fantastic, and it's not just the on-air talent, but I want to share my appreciation and thanks with the thousands of people who've worked on NBA production and wish them well, just make sure we acknowledge them, since this past weekend they went off the air.”

The NBA’s partnership with Turner Sports began in 1984 when the network first acquired NBA broadcast rights. TNT started airing games in 1988, and by 1989, it had become the primary home for NBA coverage on cable, quickly becoming a second home to basketball fans around the world.

From thrilling playoff matchups to unforgettable All-Star Weekends, TNT provided not just the games but the atmosphere. The network became known not just for broadcasting basketball but for elevating it.

A big part of that identity came through the Emmy-winning studio show Inside the NBA. With Ernie Johnson Jr. at the helm and a cast of outspoken, charismatic analysts including Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal, the show broke new ground in sports television.

It blended sharp analysis with humor and heart, becoming a cultural institution in its own right. Fans didn’t just tune in for the games, they stayed for the banter, the debates, and the camaraderie that felt like family.

The final broadcast aired May 31 following Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Emotions ran high as the team signed off one last time on TNT, ending a run that helped define how basketball was covered and consumed. Ernie Johnson’s farewell message captured the weight of the moment, paying homage to every person who had a hand in the show’s production over the years.

This farewell comes as the NBA prepares to shift into a new media rights era. Starting with the 2025-2026 season, the league will move forward with new broadcast partners, including ESPN, NBC, and Amazon.

TNT was not included in this historic deal, bringing a close to its chapter in NBA history.

Though Turner Sports will no longer carry NBA games, the legacy of NBA on TNT will live on. Its influence reshaped sports broadcasting, set new standards, and created a bond between fans and the game that will never be forgotten.