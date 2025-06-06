Two of the top NBA stars, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, may be wrapping up their playing careers soon, and ESPN is hoping to snag them for top roles after they retire.

While appearing on The Main Event with Andrew Marchand podcast (via Awful Announcing), ESPN's lead NBA producer Tim Corrigan talked about some current players he would like to see in the broadcast booth. He seemed “hopeful” James, Curry, and Chris Paul would eventually go down this path.

“We're hopeful,” said Corrigan. “You talk about those two guys [James and Curry], besides their insane physical gifts and talents and all the work they've done, their basketball minds, we would all benefit from more exposure to that, right? And I would say somebody like Chris Paul, who did a little bit with us last year, coming in and jumping in the studio and doing all that, just to spend the time, to see how they see the game and feel the game and recognize, there's so many stories about LeBron knowing the call the other team's making and telling his guys on the court, ‘Here's what they're going to do' based on who's coming on the court.

“We would all benefit from that in live events and things like that. To have the mind of people who think that way and see that way and have studied the game as intently as he has,” he continued.

Will LeBron James and Stephen Curry become NBA broadcasters after they retire from the NBA?

Nothing is certain, but James and Curry would both have opportunities if they wanted to get into broadcasting. James hosts the Mind the Game podcast. JJ Reddick and Steve Nash have co-hosted it with him.

He also seemed open to it, saying, “I see Tom Brady doing it; he's been great so far. We will see, even if it's just a guest appearance, a game or two when I am done playing, but it's always fun to give back to the game.”

Curry, meanwhile, recently discussed the chances of him getting into broadcasting after his playing career with CNBC. He conceded he would be “more patient” than Fox commentator Tom Brady, who stepped into the booth a year after his retirement but didn't rule it out.

“I think about what would be the right opportunity for me, 'cause anything that I do, I want to be all in on it,” Curry explained. “Right now, just doing your homework on the different pathways and options that might be available.”

James, 40, and Curry, 37, are heading into their 23rd and 17th seasons in the NBA, respectively. They are entering the twilights of their careers, and they will have opportunities to stay involved with the game once they hang it up.