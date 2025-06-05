Air Corgi has been an internet sensation for the past few years, as he makes his NBA predictions by throwing small beach basketballs off his nose as they land into one of two wastebaskets. It was only right that Corgi ended up making his NBA Finals prediction for the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder, and many were interested in what way he was leaning.

From the video, it looks like Corgi has the Pacers winning in six games.

Air Corgi has the Pacers winning the NBA Championship over the Thunder in 6 👀 (via @YahooSports)pic.twitter.com/qfb8E2ToDc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 5, 2025

Corgi has had some success with the Pacers, as he called the Eastern Conference playoffs correctly. For the Thunder, he had them losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

It will be interesting to see if Corgi is right this time around, and Pacers fans are probably excited to see that he has their team winning. The Thunder are coming in as the favorites, but the one thing that the Pacers have done all postseason is defy the odds, coming in as the underdogs.

The Thunder have been the most dominant team in the league this season, and they'll be ready for whatever the Pacers throw at them.

Pacers and Thunder set to face off in NBA Finals

The Pacers and Thunder are getting set for Game 1, and it should be an exciting matchup between two young teams in the league. The Pacers are one of the fastest teams in the league, and they've shown all postseason that they're hard to stop when they're playing their brand of basketball. On defense, they're a connected group and have improved on that side of the ball as the season progressed.

The Thunder have been great on both sides of the ball, and they have been led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the MVP of the league. Offensively, they have options at every position, and they can attack teams in the paint or from the perimeter. On defense, they've been the best in the league, and they know how to make life hard for the opposition.

These games will come down to how the star players perform, and someone like Tyrese Haliburton is going to have to show up in these games to give his team a chance to win. Gilgeous-Alexander is going to get his points, but Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren will have to step up for the Thunder if they want to win.