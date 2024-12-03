With the new calendar year approaching, Air Jordan and Nike are gearing up for another hallmark year, bringing back some of their most classic silhouettes along with introducing new and inventive colorways. Building upon the popularity of the Air Jordan 1 “Rookie of the Year” colorway, we'll see a new low-top version of the sneaker reappear to welcome us to 2025.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The “Rookie of the Year” colorway was introduced on the OG Air Jordan 1 back in 2018. The Golden Harvest color on the panels is inspired by the brown shirt worn by Michael Jordan when accepting the 1985 NBA Rookie of the Year honors. The spare red laces are a nod to Jordan's beloved Chicago Bulls.

The high-top version of the colorway was an instant hit, so we'll naturally see Air Jordan follow suit and create a lot-top version of the sneakers in an updated retro return.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Rookie of the Year”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The official colorway will return in its original Golden Harvest/Black-Sail-Gym Red ensemble. The sail upper panels appear in a premium tumbled leather with the golden harvest panels appearing to be a short sueded material. The black Nike Swoosh is done in leather to match the sockliner, outsole, and laces. Finally, we see a hit of gym red on the Nike Air tongue logo that will match to the spare laces given with the pair.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Rookie of the Year” is set to release on January 4, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $140. The shoes are expected to come in full family sizes with adjusted pricing and will see a formal release on Nike SNKRS app. They'll be available at select Nike retailers in very limited quantities, so be sure to grab your pair on release day!