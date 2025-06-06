With the 2025 NBA Draft just around the corner, NBA teams picking in the lottery are penciled to select the best talent available to upgrade their respective rosters. Although the NBA Draft lottery has been an annual event since 1985, believe it or not, there are still a handful of franchises who have yet to enjoy the privilege of selecting with the top overall pick. Here is a look at 6 NBA teams who never drafted with the first overall pick and how close they have come.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are one of the unluckiest teams when it comes to the draft lottery. While they never drafted with the first overall pick, they've also never drafted with the second overall pick on any given draft night. The highest selection they ever enjoyed was selecting third overall, which has happened three times.

The Nuggets used the third overall pick at the 1990 NBA Draft to select Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, who was a capable scorer. Eight years later, they drafted with the third overall pick once more, selecting Raef LaFrentz. LaFrentz was a big man who was way ahead of his time, a 6-foot-11 body capable of spacing the floor.

The last time Denver drafted within the top three was in 2003, when they selected Carmelo Anthony. Melo was a certified superstar but was often criticized for prioritizing his individual accolades over team wins.

Although Denver has been quite unlucky in the draft lottery, no one can deny that they were capable of pulling off arguably the biggest draft heist in history. Let's not forget, the Nuggets somehow kept Serbian big man Nikola Jokic a secret before unleashing him to become a three-time NBA MVP who would carry the Nuggets to an NBA championship.

Indiana Pacers

It's quite mind-blowing that the Indiana Pacers only managed to select within the top three for only four times throughout NBA history. To make matters more interesting, all of it happened way back in the 1980s, three of which were second overall picks. As a result, the Pacers franchise certainly deserves a lot of credit for staying competitive despite not having much luck at getting their hands on the best young talent available.

These lottery picks came in the form of Steve Stipanovich, Wayman Tisdale, and Rik Smits in 1983, 1985, and 1988, respectively. All three became solid contributors. However, none were really needle movers. Furthermore, the lone third overall pick Rick Robey was relatively a bust.

While Indiana has been consistent throughout the years, having not much luck at the lottery probably played a role on how the franchise continues to still search for their first championship banner. This is certainly an eyebrow-raising fact, given that the Pacers were one of the most decorated teams in the ABA before the merger.

Memphis/Vancouver Grizzlies

Speaking of teams without a championship, another one on this list is the Memphis Grizzlies. But unlike the Pacers, the Grizzlies have been lucky enough to select within the top three for a total of six times. Five were second overall picks. Unfortunately, most turned out to be disappointing.

The first time Memphis drafted with the second overall pick was in 1998, selecting Mike Bibby out of Arizona. Bibby turned out to be a reliable starting guard. However, the franchise was relocating to Memphis from Vancouver, sending away Bibby to clear cap space. A year later, the team picked up Steve Francis. While Francis was a talented scorer, he didn't want to play for the Grizzlies, forcing his way to the Houston Rockets and never played for the team.

To make matters worse, the next two second overall picks by Memphis were busts at best. At the 2000 NBA Draft, the Grizzlies went with Stromile Swift, who was merely a dunking big man. Memphis had to wait nine more years to select with the second overall pick once more. Unfortunately, they wasted it on another disappointing big man in the form of Hasheem Thabeet. Thabeet was a bust, who became the highest draft pick to ever be sent to the NBA D-League, which is now known as the NBA G-League.

While the history of second overall picks for the franchise was littered with fumbles, they did do a decent job in 2019, when they picked up Ja Morant. Currently, Morant is the undisputed leader of the team, having earned NBA Rookie of the Year honors in 2020 to go along with an NBA Most Improved Player Award two years later. However, his gun scandals and availability are becoming an issue.

Oklahoma City Thunder/Seattle SuperSonics

From the Seattle Supersonics to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the franchise has enjoyed plenty of premiere players from the draft. However, it's quite a head scratcher that none of their blue-chip talents were ever first overall picks. Nonetheless, the Thunder is another franchise that has never selected with the first overall pick.

But they have selected within the top three seven times. Three were second overall picks in the form of Gary Payton, Kevin Durant, and Chet Holmgren in 1990, 2007, and 2022, respectively. Payton was the face of the Supersonics back in the day, earning the moniker of The Glove for his defensive expertise. While he did lead Seattle to the NBA Finals, the team ultimately fell short to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Another lottery pick that turned out to be the face of the franchise was Kevin Durant. He transformed into a unique scorer with size, as he often exploited mismatches and scored in multiple ways. The onetime NBA MVP was the face of the Thunder for several seasons, leading them to a Finals berth in 2012, but failed to clinch a championship, leading to his infamous signing with the Golden State Warriors.

The last time Oklahoma City selected with the second overall pick was just in 2022, when they selected versatile 7-foot-1 center Chet Holmgren. Holmgren may have suffered a season-ending injury to miss out what would've been his rookie year. However, since returning to action, he has been as good as advertised. Fast-forward to today, he has been instrumental in the Thunder's rise as they inch closer to a championship at the 2025 NBA Finals.

Utah Jazz

Another franchise that never selected with the first overall pick was the Utah Jazz. Salt Lake City fans hoped that would change this year as the Jazz tied with several teams with the best odds for winning the lottery. However, they were only met with disappointment, as the Jazz will be selecting fifth at the 2025 NBA Draft. Throughout history, Utah has only selected with the second overall pick once and the third overall pick three times.

The highest draft pick in Jazz history was in 1980, when they selected Darrell Griffith with the second overall pick. Griffith was as good as advertised individually, even taking the NBA Rookie of the Year honors in 1981. However, his individual success never translated to team wins, as the Jazz never got past the second round of the NBA Playoffs with him at the helm.

But while the Jazz never enjoyed a top overall pick, the franchise has a rich history in drafting the right players. The long list includes Deron Williams, Karl Malone, John Stockton, and Gordon Hayward. As a result, it's a safe bet that Utah will maximize their fifth overall pick at the upcoming NBA Draft.

Miami Heat

While the Miami Heat have found a way to stay competitive throughout the years, it quite baffling that they did so without ever selecting with a top overall pick at the NBA Draft. Although the franchise has drafted plenty of blue-chip talents like Dwyane Wade, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Glen Rice. The highest pick that the Heat ever got was the second overall pick, and it has only happened once back in 2008.

At the 2008 NBA Draft, Miami selected Michael Beasley, making him the highest draft pick in franchise history. The Kansas State standout had talent, and the Heat expected him to bolster their offensive firepower. However, off-court issues ultimately marred his career. It only needed two seasons for the Heat front office to part ways with the 6-foot-9 forward.

But while the Heat have been unlucky in the draft lottery, that hasn't stopped the franchise from winning championships, thanks to their ability to lure the brightest stars. While Wade has been a part of all of the franchise's title runs, Miami's front office has done a tremendous job in bringing in the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Jimmy Butler to keep the Heat as an Eastern Conference heavyweight.