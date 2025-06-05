The New York Knicks are looking for a new head coach to replace the fired Tom Thibodeau, and NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported that Dallas Mavericks head coach and former Knicks player Jason Kidd is on their radar. While Stein acknowledged that he expected the Mavs wouldn't allow such a move to happen, he didn't entirely rule it out. ESPN's Tim MacMahon, who's also well plugged in with Dallas, wouldn't “dismiss the possibility” either on a recent episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective.

While MacMahon doesn't “know or think” Kidd wants out of Dallas, he notes that the Mavericks head coach wasn't a fan of some recent moves that have been made by the franchise. The Luka Doncic trade is assumed here, but MacMahon actually brings up the dismissal of longtime athletic trainer Casey Smith in 2023. The Knicks scooped up Smith, and he just led their medical staff to an award-winning season.

Could Jason Kidd actually leave Mavericks for Knicks?

Jason Kidd actually bolting the Mavericks for the Knicks still feels like a long shot, but it's notable that major reporters with Dallas ties aren't dismissing the idea. Kidd does have ties to New York, having played there during his NBA career and then coaching Jalen Brunson in Dallas. Kidd also coached Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Milwaukee Bucks, and some have wondered if the Knicks will pursue Giannis this offseason.

The Mavericks still have a bright future even after trading Doncic, thanks largely to the miracle of winning the NBA Draft Lottery and the right to select Cooper Flagg. Kyrie Irving will miss the start of the season due to injury, but Dallas can still put together a good team with Anthony Davis, Flagg and other moves to help replace Irving. The Mavericks have signaled they will not be trading the No. 1 pick.

But if Kidd gets a wandering eye, which he has before, perhaps Dallas and New York engage in trade negotiations for the coach. Coach trades are rare in the NBA, but never say never, especially after what happened with Doncic.