Chris Paul addressed the long-standing controversy surrounding the vetoed 2011 trade that would have sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers, offering clarity on the situation during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.

“Just so you know that Lakers situation isn’t allegedly,” Paul said, pushing back against the notion that the league blocked the deal without a clear basis.

The trade, which was infamously vetoed by the NBA, would have sent Paul from the then-New Orleans Hornets to the Lakers in a three-team agreement. The proposed deal included Pau Gasol being traded to the Houston Rockets, while the Hornets would have received Kevin Martin, Luis Scola, Lamar Odom, Goran Dragic, and a 2012 first-round draft pick. At the time, the NBA owned the Hornets franchise following financial troubles faced by then-owner George Shinn.

“Our owner at the time, George Shinn, I guess fell on some hard times and didn’t have the money and so he basically gave or sold the team back to the NBA, to the league,” Paul explained. “What’s interesting is that it happened right after the CBA negotiations, right?”

“That Lakers situation isn't allegedly.. The league owned the New Orleans Hornets at the time” ~ @CP3 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/xNmylh5Jep — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Chris Paul reflects on vetoed Lakers-Hornets trade, future in free agency, and Cooper Flagg’s draft rise

The NBA’s decision to veto the trade sparked widespread backlash and speculation, with some believing the league intervened to prevent the formation of another superteam in Los Angeles. The incident became a defining moment in Paul’s career, altering the trajectory of multiple franchises.

Now 40 years old, Paul recently completed his 20th NBA season, playing for the San Antonio Spurs. In a full 82-game campaign, the veteran guard averaged 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc.

With his contract expiring this summer, Paul is set to become an unrestricted free agent, prompting questions about whether he will return for a 21st season or retire from the league. He has not yet announced his decision but has said his family will play a major role in that choice.

“It’s with my family more than anything… I talk to my family about it. My son just turned 16. My daughter is 12,” Paul shared on the show. “The past six seasons, I’ve lived without them… I’ve been around a few teams, but I’ve been away from them.”

Paul also took time to praise projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, calling the Duke freshman “as advertised” after working out in the same gym as him in Los Angeles.

The veteran’s insight and experience continue to hold weight across the NBA landscape, both in clarifying past controversies and evaluating the league’s rising talent. As the 2025 NBA Draft approaches and free agency looms, Paul remains a prominent figure in ongoing basketball conversations.