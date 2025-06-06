Throughout his career, Shaquille O'Neal has a way of forming unique relationships. O'Neal formed a tight bond with Allen Iverson, as Iverson described with strong emotion to People Magazine.

Then, of course, there was his, at times, tempestuous relationship with Kobe Bryant during the Lakers dynasty run in the early 2000s. However, former NBA center Dwight Howard had a rather significant connection to Diseal, albeit not always a positive one.

Howard, along with O'Neal, made an appearance for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers on Thursday, per Clutchpoints.

The legendary Dwight Howard is in the house for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between Thunder-Pacers 🙌🍿 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/aLx2xucq48 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Howard played 18 years in the NBA from 2004-2022. He played for eight teams, most notably the Orlando Magic. Howard also had stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, and Charlotte Hornets.

Along the way, he was recognized as one of the most athletic and outstanding defensive players of his era. Howard was a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. In addition, he developed a somewhat unreliable reputation, often demanding trades and not being considered a professional.

As it turns out, O'Neal and Howard haven't always seen eye to eye through the years.

The ins and outs of the Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard feud

In the beginning, Howard took on the moniker of “Superman,” which was synonymous with O'Neal. At the time, O'Neal perceived it as a slight towards him.

Howard wore a Superman T-shirt during the 2008 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, which many interpreted as a direct attack on O'Neal.

While as an analyst at TNT, O'Neal frequently criticized Howard's performance. He also compared his career to Howard in terms of their respective dominating force.

Yet this past April, a plan for reconciliation was put into motion. Howard formally requested O'Neal to walk him out during his Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Miraculously, O'Neal accepted the request.