Without question, JJ Watt is one of the Houston Texans greatest. But in addition to his gridiron greatness, he knows a thing or two about how to hoop it up.

After all, it was Watt who threw it down on Pat McAfee's show, showcasing his elevated hops just before the start of the NBA Finals. Speaking of the Finals, Watt offered some suggestions to make the Finals more engaging by tapping into nostalgia.

He posted on X: “Put the Larry O’Brien back at center court and bring the cursive writing back too. Make the finals look & feel like The Finals.”

Watt was harkening back to a time in which the logistics for the Finals had greater meaning. When the iconic Larry O'Brien trophy was placed at center court for each team, the cursive logo was placed on each side of the court near the sideline.

Watt's basketball days go back to his time at Pewaukee High School in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. He played basketball, as well as football, baseball, and track and field.

While playing against a rival, New Berlin Eisenhower, Watt scored a team-high 25 points. In terms of Finals nostalgia, Watt recognizes that certain types of iconography still hold weight.

The power of the NBA Finals symbols

The Larry O'Brien trophy and the cursive “Finals” wording have appeared in various capacities in each NBA Finals since 1986. On-court decals were used from 1989-2004.

The script font has evolved and made a return for the 2022 NBA Finals, which also coincided with the NBA's 75th anniversary.

These iconic symbols became staples in clothing, hats, and other accessories. In addition, it has endeared itself to NBA fans and came to represent the best of the NBA Finals.

Watt's suggestions come at a time when the NBA is tapping into nostalgia to both retain and attract more fans. This is evident by the NBA returning to NBC this fall, which helped spark a surge in popularity for the NBA in the 1990s.