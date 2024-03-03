It doesn't require a great deal of mental gymnastics to make the case that Iowa women's basketball superstar Caitlin Clark is one of, if not the biggest and most talked-about athletes alive right now. The sports world has been watching the Hawkeyes guard in her pursuit of numerous scoring records, and today, during a home game against Big Ten rival Ohio State, Clark topped the biggest one of them all. Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record had stood since 1970. Then Caitlin Clark arrived, and after four seasons in Iowa City, the NCAA has a new scoring queen.
Clark's ascendance has elevated women's college basketball to a level of popularity not seen since Pat Summit's Tennessee Volunteers and Geno Auriemma's Connecticut Huskies sat firmly atop the sport. And to be fair, while there were no shortage of extremely talented Vols and Huskies, none of them were ever the national phenomenon that Caitlin Clark has become. Everyone is interested in watching the young woman who will most certainly be the most anticipated #1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft history, including those who don't have a long track record as women's hoops fans.
Might need that #22 jersey tonight!!!!!
— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) March 3, 2024
Travis Scott, the 32-year-old Houston-born rapper whose UTOPIA album was nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammy's this year, was in the building to see Clark make college basketball history. I'd be willing to go out on a limb and say this was probably the first women's college basketball game of the season he's attended. Hopefully, it won't be the last. With Clark WNBA bound, there's reason to hope that she could do for the WNBA what Larry Bird and Magic Johnson did when they brought their college rivalry to the NBA.