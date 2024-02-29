Aliyah Boston could already be getting some help in the Indiana Fever system. Caitlin Clark is on her way to the big league as she declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft. The Iowa legend has been selling out stadiums and has become beloved in the state too. This move has got the team with the number one overall pick very excited. So much so that they already posted the pricing for their season tickets.
The Fever had two big posts after Caitlin Clark made her decision to head on to the 2024 WNBA Draft. One was a graphic with all their core players with Aliyah Boston in the middle. It also links Fever fans to a site where they can buy season tickets. Some fans started to take notice of the timing of the Fever's post to Clark's announcement.
Not shortly after, the Fever once again posted. This time it was about the 2024 WNBA Draft. It had the caption, “We're just simply reminding you that there are only 46 days until the 2024 WNBA Draft.” All eyes seem to be on this franchise as they have all intentions and interests in drafting the great scorer out of Iowa.
Clark has already stated how much of an insane basketball state Indiana is after they demolished Purdue in Mackey Arena. It sounds like she is also interested in playing for the Fever during the early years of her WNBA career.
Clark's draft declaration and a sure pick for the Fever
Declaring for the WNBA draft was already a no-brainer. But, Clark decided to make things official with a post. There she wrote, “While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.”
She will no longer use her last year of eligibility with Iowa as all the stars seemed to have aligned. The Fever has a budding star which she can rely on in Boston while also having some veterans around them. Moreover, she is getting less competition in being the top pick. Paige Bueckers decided to have another year in college while Angel Reese fell by a lot in draft projections. Overall, this might have been the best decision that she has made for her career so far.