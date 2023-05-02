Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is back in the headlines. Bauer was reinstated by the MLB after a lengthy suspension but signed a deal with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan. Bauer recently sported his new sword celebration, but it didn’t go over well with BayStars teammate Yasuaki Yamasaki.

However, the two have made up and seem to be getting along after the unfortunate incident. Yamasaki responded via Twitter to clear the air: “The content I sent was received overseas in an unintended way, and it was perceived that I was bad at him. Talking with Bauer, I was able to convey my feelings firmly. Bauer is an important teammate who aims to win together.”

Bauer then responded, and it seems the two have put the incident aside.

I’ve said my fair share of things on Twitter that were not taken how I intended them by the media and sometimes things get lost in translation. It’s all good my friend. I know what you meant 👊🏻 https://t.co/0BAZvNbcz6 — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) May 2, 2023

Bauer has been the subject of plenty of media headlines while in the MLB, and it has now followed him to Japan. Nonetheless, he and his teammate have settled this issue and can return to playing baseball.

Trevor Bauer had always wanted to play in Japan, so doing so now fulfills a bucket list item in a way. Whether or not he will return to the MLB remains to be seen, but he isn’t straying away from making headlines.