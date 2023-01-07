By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers are designating SP Trevor Bauer for assignment, per Jeff Passan. The decision comes after Bauer’s initial 324-game suspension was reduced to 194-games. The suspension decision was made by a neutral arbitrator who reinstated the pitcher for the 2023 season. However, Bauer’s salary was docked for the first 50 games of 2023.

The Dodgers released an official statement on their decision.

Trevor Bauer, a former National League Cy Young award winner, is one of the better pitchers in baseball when on the field. But the majority of conversations in reference to Bauer over the past year haven’t revolved around baseball. He’s been accused of sexual misconduct, but has attempted to clear his name through legal proceedings.

The Dodgers knew they were going to have to pay Trevor Bauer a certain amount of money regardless of their final decision once he was reinstated. Many people have attributed their quiet free agency to potentially pursuing Shohei Ohtani next year. And although that very well may be a partial reason, Bauer’s salary likely played a role as well.

Los Angeles was able to sign players such as JD Martinez and Noah Syndergaard during the offseason. But they also lost a number of key players, including but not limited to: Trea Turner, Justin Turner Cody Bellinger, Andrew Heaney, and Tyler Anderson.

The Dodgers still have a strong chance of competing. But they may not be a 111-win team in 2023. Nevertheless, their mixture of star-power and young talent will serve them well this season.

And this final decision on Trevor Bauer will also impact their 2023 campaign from a financial standpoint.