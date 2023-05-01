Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Trevor Bauer doesn’t care what anyone thinks about him. He played by his own rules during his time in MLB, and has carried that mentality to the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars. Bauer’s famous “sword celebration” is currently the subject of controversy, as the former Cy Young winner seems to have upset one of his BayStars teammates with the celebration, per Talkin Baseball.

Trevor Bauer’s teammate @19Yasuaki responded to this video: “Don’t be an idiot. This is disrespectful. There are better ways to go about this.” (h/t @yakyucosmo) pic.twitter.com/3XE4V7oTrl — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 1, 2023

“Don’t be an idiot. This is disrespectful. There are better ways to go about this,” Bauer’s teammate Yasuaki Yamasaki commented on the video, with this version of his comment being translated to English.

Here is Yamasaki’s original comment on the video.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

公式が煽るな。あほちん。

ノーリスペクト。

もっと違うやり方ある。 — 山﨑 康晃 (@19Yasuaki) May 1, 2023

Trevor Bauer’s teammate is appearing to question the respect of the celebration. Bauer is doing everything in his power to make the game more fun. He did the same during his time in MLB, and his antics upset a number of people around the league. With that being said, the younger generation was often captivated by Bauer’s celebrations. His sword celebration has even been copied by many young pitchers.

Bauer’s baseball future is uncertain. He will spend the 2023 season with the BayStars, and it will be interesting to see if he draws any MLB interest ahead of the 2024 campaign. He seems to be enjoying his time in Japan so far. However, Bauer won’t turn 33-years old until January of 2024, so he likely still has something left in the tank. The question is whether or not an MLB team can move on from Trevor Bauer’s controversial past and give him another shot.

For now, Bauer will focus on pitching for the BayStars.