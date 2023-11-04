Five potential free agency destinations for Trevor Bauer if he decides to return to MLB during the 2024 season

Trevor Bauer is a former NL Cy Young winning pitcher who spent the 2023 season playing in Japan. Bauer, who last pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was eligible to return from a previous suspension prior to the 2023 campaign. However, he ended up leaving MLB and ultimately joining the Yokohama DeNA BayStars. Could Bauer return in 2024 though?

Bauer is controversial and there are people who can't stand him, while others are huge fans of his. Today, we are purely going to focus on baseball talk when it comes to Bauer though. We will strictly be looking at the five best free agency destinations for Bauer if he ends up returning to MLB.

Trevor Bauer to the Braves?

The Atlanta Braves have been one of MLB's best teams over the past few years, most recently winning the World Series in 2021. Despite their success, Atlanta would benefit from added pitching help.

Max Fried and Spencer Strider currently lead the rotation. Charlie Morton is a veteran but his future with the ball club is uncertain. Bryce Elder also pitched well in 2023.

Still, bringing Trevor Bauer in would give Atlanta a reliable pitcher with a high-ceiling to join Fried and Strider atop the rotation. Atlanta fans want to see their team win and could end up accepting Bauer.

For Bauer, the fit makes sense since he surely will want to win if he returns to the league. Atlanta has done plenty of winning over the years without question.

Orioles need pitching

The Baltimore Orioles made a competitive playoff run in 2023 but lost in the postseason. Baltimore has a great lineup but they need pitching help.

The O's traded for Jack Flaherty ahead of the deadline but he didn't perform all that well. Baltimore would receive a major boost by bringing an ace-caliber veteran like Trevor Bauer in.

Bauer could lead their otherwise young roster as Baltimore continues to improve. Baltimore may be active in free agency, looking for other stars as well. Don't be surprised if they display interest in Bauer though.

Would Bauer fit with the Padres?

The San Diego Padres are a team full of players with energetic personalities. If Bauer were to sign with San Diego, it would go one of two ways.

The Padres and Bauer would instantly clash and there would be chemistry concerns. Bauer faced players like Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. frequently while he was still with the Dodgers. Bauer and Tatis Jr. went back-and-forth, taunting each other while the teams played.

Perhaps, though, the two may have respect for one another. It's possible that Bauer and San Diego's stars would actually get along and it could lead to a fun and entertaining 2024 season.

It seems unlikely that Bauer would consider going to San Diego but it is a possibility.

Joining Zac Gallen with Diamondbacks

Trevor Bauer hilariously mentioned on X (formerly Twitter) that he would love to sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks so he could “troll” his friend. Additionally, he said the Diamondbacks' social media team is “pretty cool.”

The Diamondbacks would actually make a lot of sense for Bauer's return to MLB though.

Pitching in a smaller market upon his initial return to the league might be the best move for him, since there is no telling how fans may treat Bauer. The Diamondbacks are also a good team, reaching the World Series this past season.

Less pressure and a decent chance to win will surely catch Bauer's attention. He's never been one to shy away from pressure, and Bauer has proven to succeed in big markets, but Arizona wouldn't be a bad option by any means.

Additionally, pitching alongside a star like Zac Gallen has to intrigue the former Cy Young winner.

Phillies could sign Trevor Bauer?

Finally, the Philadelphia Phillies would be a good fit for Bauer.

Signing in Philadelphia goes against our small market idea from above. Philadelphia is another team filled with strong personalities that simply want to win games. They would likely embrace Bauer, as long as he stayed out of trouble and pitched well.

The fanbase would let Bauer know how they feel as well. Bauer loves interacting with fans, so he may be able to win over the Philly fans.

From a baseball roster standpoint, the Phillies would benefit from adding another pitcher. Aaron Nola is a free agent so they need to find a way to either bring him back or replace his production in the rotation.

Trevor Bauer signing with the Phillies may emerge as a possibility.