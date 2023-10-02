Former MLB star pitcher Trevor Bauer, who played baseball in Japan this past season, has reportedly come to a settlement after a legal battle with a San Diego woman. The woman, Lindsey Hill, accused the 2020 NL Cy Young winner of battery and sexual assault. Bauer later sued her due to defamation before she also sued him. Bauer's attorney's released a statement on the matter, a source shared with ClutchPoints.

“Trevor Bauer and Lindsey Hill have settled all outstanding litigation. Both of their respective claims have been withdrawn with prejudice, effective today. Mr. Bauer did not make – and never has made – any payments to Ms. Hill, including to resolve their litigation. With this matter now at rest, Mr. Bauer can focus completely on baseball.”

Trevor Bauer reveals shocking details of Lindsey Hill situation

Bauer also shared a video to social media, where he revealed shocking details about the situation and explained his decision to sue Hill. The following video, titled “Lindsey Hill's Concealed Texts Finally Exposed”, is from Bauer's YouTube account.

The following statement was made by Trevor Bauer in his video:

“‘Next victim. Star pitcher for the dodgers.' A text Lindsey Hill sent to a friend before she ever even met me. ‘What should I steal?' she asked another, in reference to visiting my house for the first time. The answer? ‘Take his money'. So how might that work? ‘I’m going to his house Wednesday,' she said. ‘I already have my hooks in. you know how I roll.' Then, after the first time we met, ‘Net worth is 51 mil,' she said. ‘B***h, you better secure the bag', was the response. But how was she going to do that? ‘Need daddy to choke me out,' she said. ‘Being an absolute whore to try to get in on his 51 million,' read another text. Then, after the second time we met, former Padres pitcher Jacob Nix told her ‘you gotta get this bag.' ‘I’ll give you 50,000,' Lindsey replied. Her AA sponsor asked her at one point, ‘do you feel a tiny bit guilty?' ‘Not really,' she replied.”

These details place a whole new spin on the Trevor Bauer situation that led to him getting suspended from MLB. After being reinstated from his suspension, the Los Angeles Dodgers moved on from Bauer. As aforementioned, he spent this past year pitching in Japan.

He continued in the video by explaining more about what happened.

“Since then, her legal team has approached me multiple times about coming to a financial settlement. But as I have done since day one, I refused to pay her even a single cent.

“In August of 2021, Lindsey Hill’s claims were heard in court, and during those legal proceedings, critical information was deliberately and unlawfully concealed from me and my legal team. Information like this video (video shown at 1:10 of Bauer's video), which was taken by Lindsey Hill herself the morning after she claims she was brutally attacked, emotionally traumatized and desperate to get away from me.

“And now we have the metadata, so there can be no dispute, it was taken mere minutes before she left my house on the morning of May 16, 2021. Without my knowledge or consent, of course. In it, you can see her lying in bed next to me while I’m sleeping, smirking at the camera without a care in the world – or any marks on her face. I think it paints a pretty clear picture of what actually happened the evening of May 15th and why the video was originally concealed from us. Hmmmm.”

Trevor Bauer never gave up on pursuit of clearing his name

Trevor Bauer then discussed a specific legal proceeding and why he ultimately decided to sue Lindsey Hill.

“After hearing the evidence available to her, Judge Diana Gould-Saltman found that Lindsey Hill had misled the court. She found her claims to be materially misleading. She denied her request for a domestic violence restraining order. And she found that no sexual assault or non-consensual conduct took place. Now, some of you might not know about restraining order hearings, I know I didn’t, but I’ve since learned that it’s extremely rare for a request for a restraining order to be denied, because the standard of proof that you need to obtain one is extremely low. So, you can make of that what you will.

“The fact is, I was never arrested, I was never charged with a crime and I won the only legal proceeding that took place without my side of the story even being heard. Most importantly, as I've said from day one, I never sexually assaulted Lindsey Hill or anyone else for that matter.

“So, I sued her, which prompted her to countersue me. Quite frankly, regardless of the outcome in court, I’ve paid significantly more in legal fees than Lindsey Hill could ever pay me in her entire life, and I knew that would be the case going in. But the lawsuit was never about the money for me. It was the only way for me to obtain critical information to clear my name.”

Bauer's future

Bauer's baseball future is uncertain. Despite this information, there are no guarantees as to whether or not he will return to MLB. And that isn't a product of teams wanting him or not. Bauer seemed to enjoy pitching in Japan. That said, one would imagine he'd welcome a return to MLB if the opportunity presented itself.

Trevor Bauer concluded the video by sharing more important information and commented on his future not just in baseball, but in life.

“The discovery process in that lawsuit recently concluded, at which point Lindsey Hill's legal team again came to us with another proposal to resolve the case. This time, however, they weren’t seeking any money from me. Having received much of the information that had been hidden from us, a small portion of which I’ve referenced here — I was willing to agree to the terms proposed: both parties would drop their respective lawsuits and neither of us would pay either side any money. I also retained my right to speak publicly about the case, something I have not been at liberty to do since June of 2021. So, as of today, both lawsuits have been settled.

“Now over the last two years, I’ve been forced to defend my integrity and my reputation in a very public setting, but hopefully this is the last time I have to do so, as I’d prefer to just remain focused on doing my job, winning baseball games and entertaining fans around the world. So today I’m happy to be moving on with my life.”