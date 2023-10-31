Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts looks forward to Trevor Bauer's return to the majors someday.

Mookie Betts shared his thoughts on Trevor Bauer's potential comeback on Monday, per the Los Angeles Times‘ Bill Shaikin.

“My experience with Bauer is not anything remotely close to what everyone else's experience is. I love him. I think he's an awesome guy. The personal things? I have no control. I have no say. Obviously, nothing ever came from it,” Mookie Betts said.

“He's an awesome pitcher. He's a great guy, somebody who wants to take the mound every fifth day. But, at the end of the day, I don't make the decision. That's a decision that's not as simple as baseball,” Betts added.

Trevor Bauer's legal troubles 

Trevor Bauer played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, the then-Cleveland Indians, and the Cincinnati Reds before signing a three-year, $102 million deal with the Dodgers in 2021. He played well in his first 17 starts for Los Angeles. Bauer had an 8-5 win-loss record and 2.59 ERA in his first three months in Dodger Blue.

RECOMMENDED
Magic Johnson net worth, Magic Johnson, Magic Johnson net worth 2023
Magic Johnson’s net worth in 2023

Kenny Honaker ·

Jason Heyward next to Mookie Betts, both of them in Dodgers jerseys
The Mookie Betts reason the Dodgers may re-sign Jason Heyward

Andrew Meyers ·

Mookie Betts in front wearing casual clothes. Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, Rangers' Adolis Garcia swinging bats in background.
Mookie Betts still ends up at World Series despite Dodgers’ playoff loss vs. Diamondbacks

Joey Mistretta ·

Major League Baseball placed Trevor Bauer on administrative leave in July 2021 following disturbing sexual assault allegations. The Dodgers eventually released him on January 12, 2023.

A fourth woman accused Bauer of sexual assault just five months after his release from the team. Bauer's legal team maintained the former Dodgers ace and the woman had a consensual encounter three years ago. Bauer eventually filed a countersuit against the woman from Arizona. He reached a settlement with another accuser, a woman from San Diego, three weeks ago.

There's no clear indication whether Trevor Bauer will take the mound in the majors again. However, it seems Mookie Betts likes the idea of reuniting with Bauer, his teammate from two years ago. Will Dodger Nation welcome Trevor Bauer back with open arms? Stay tuned.