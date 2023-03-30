Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Get even with the bullies at school and win the trust of the alumni when Troublemaker: Raise Your Gang’s release date comes around.

Troublemaker Raise Your Gang Release Date: March 31, 2023

Troublemaker: Raise Your Gang will be coming out on March 31, 2023, on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Troublemaker: Raise Your Gang is a 3D beat-’em-up set in a high school developed by Indonesian indie game developer Gamecom Team and published by Freedom Games, a supporter of indie game projects. Troublemaker wears its Indonesian heritage proudly on its sleeve, but even if you’re not Indonesian, there’s fun to be had in this game. If ever you wanted to live the life of a delinquent, then this title might be of interest to you. After all, this game is all about shaping up delinquents and having them fight for a cause for once.

In our First Impressions article, we wrote: “Troublemaker: Raise Your Gang’s premise is simple: you’re a former delinquent who moved to a new high school hoping that here, you won’t get into as many fights as you used to. The bad news is that this school actually encourages fist-fighting, as the class that can win a martial arts tournament will receive a grant to help them stay afloat financially until they found jobs. This led to a culture of violence and bullying in the school, where the winning class who just turned into alumni end up sponsoring the next generation of students for their own ends. This game reminded me a lot of Kenka Bancho, an old PSP game where you play as a delinquent and go around beating up goons to dominate their gangs to prove that you’re the best delinquent on this side of town.”

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.