The Dallas Cowboys will soon have multiple dilemmas to address regarding their offense, especially as the likes of Dalton Schultz and Tony Pollard will hit free agency in March. If it were up to Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, he would go all out to bring in wide receiver reinforcements to Dallas.

During a recent appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show,” Aikman was asked what he would advise Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to do in the offseason to bolster the roster. Aikman noted that his former team should look to revamp the backend of its wide receiver depth chart.

“I don’t think they addressed the wide receiver position,” Aikman said. “When Amari Cooper left, I always said back when I was playing, that your offense is only as good as your third receiver. Now, I would say that might very well be you’re only as good as your fourth receiver, and it doesn’t have to be a wide receiver, it could be a tight end.

“You’ve got to have four pretty solid weapons in today’s game if you’re going to be the offense that you really need to be to move the football.”

CeeDee Lamb was Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s go-to option in the 2022 campaign. Lamb was the only wideout on the team who recorded at least 50 receptions and 600 receiving yards in regular season play last year.

Aikman does not believe that it would be best for Dallas to continue to heavily rely on Lamb on the offensive side of the ball.

“They lose Cooper, Michael Gallup was coming off a major knee injury,” Aikman said. “He wasn’t the same guy that we had seen from him.

“The workload really came down to CeeDee Lamb. I believe that they will, they tried to when they brought in T.Y. Hilton, there was talk about Odell Beckham. They recognized throughout the year where they were limited and now, they’re going to have to make some hard decisions in addition to that.”

Noah Brown and T.Y. Hilton are slated to be the only wideouts on the Cowboys roster who will become free agents next month.