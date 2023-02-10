Multiple Dallas Cowboys players orchestrated formidable seasons in the 2022 campaign, including CeeDee Lamb.

Following the departure of Amari Cooper last March, the Cowboys needed a wideout to up his game in the Dak Prescott-led Dallas offense. Lamb ended up being that talent who Prescott counted on in crucial downs on a drive-by-drive basis. The two-time Pro Bowler recorded career highs across the board in regular season play, from receptions (107) to receiving yards (1,359).

Former Cowboys safety Darren Woodson kept a close watch on Lamb throughout the year, and he was quite impressed with the wideout’s keen play in the season. When asked during a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s “The K&C Masterpiece” show on just how he would line up against Lamb, Woodson noted that he would be in for an arduous duel in such a matchup.

“It’s a tough matchup,” Woodson said. “I mean, look, everyone at the slot position altogether, there’s so much land, right? … You always gotta know where your help is.

“And if I’m playing against CeeDee Lamb, it’s the same thing, I’m gonna try to press him, try to get my hands on because I was a big guy. Try to get my hands on him, disrupt him, but then I’m gonna look for my help. I got a guy in the middle of the field, I’m gonna force him that way, right? But no, that’s just how it is. You’re not gonna win those battles.”

Woodson added that he has been left in awe of the sheer talent across the NFL today at the wide receiver position, including the former Alabama wideout.

“These receivers today are on a different level,” Woodson said. “They’re on a different level. They’re all Jerry Rice’s every week. You show up, there’s someone on that team – the CeeDee Lambs or whoever it may be, A.J. Brown with the Eagles. There’s so many guys now that play at that level, it’s just hard to physically match up on a down-to-down play.”

On Lamb’s part, he sure already has an eye on next season, where he will look to build on his promising third campaign with the Cowboys.