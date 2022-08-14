True Sight for The International 2021 premiere revealed

A teaser for the The International 2021 True Sight for Team Spirit was released during PGL Arlington Major 2022, revealing the date for the TI10 True Sight premiere. You can watch the teaser trailer below:

True Sight TI10 Premiere: September 24, 2022

After a very long wait (probably the longest wait for a True Sight if our memory serves us correctly), Valve’s True Sight for TI10 is finally arriving next month. The behind-the-scenes documentary of the Finals match between Team Spirit, the team nobody expected in the TI10 Finals, against PSG.LGD, the team everybody expected to see in the Grand Finals and has been there for the second time in a row, True Sight for The International 2021 will be premiering on September 24, 2022.

True Sight is a documentary series by Dota 2 publishers Valve, giving fans a glimpse at the players’ journeys behind the scenes. It’s best known for its retrospective looks at the Finals of The International, having become the focus of the docu-series for the longest time. In last year’s event, Team Spirit surprisingly took two games from PSG.LGD to start off the 5-game series, before getting the series tied 2-2 to force a Game 5. In a match where everyone thought PSG.LGD would win thanks to their mounting momentum, Team Spirit defied expectations again by crushing the Chinese favorites in Game 5. Team Spirit’s championship win was so unexpected that in the entirety of the Dota 2 community, only one person predicted this outcome (i.e. Team Spirit beating PSG.LGD in the finals) correctly in their Dota 2 in-game client Battle Pass Predictions.

The two teams are set to meet again in the PGL Arlington Major 2022 Grand Finals, with the winner currently undetermined as of press time. Meanwhile, both teams are also part of the Magic Twelve of this year’s The International. Having retained both their rosters over the past year, there’s a potential for a rematch down the line if the stars aligned this October.