The International 2022: All teams qualified for Dota 2 The International

The International 2022 will be this year’s top Dota 2 esports event. These are all of the teams qualified for Dota 2 The International 11.

The International 2022 will be held at the Suntec Convention Center and Singapore Indoor Stadium from October 15, 2022, to October 30, 2022. The event will be the pinnacle of Dota 2 esports this year and will have a minimum of $1,600,000 USD in its prize pool, with community-funded prize winnings added for every 2022 Battle Pass purchase and Battle Pass level purchased. With $40 million last year, The International remains one of the most prestigious esports tournaments in the world.

This year, The International returns and will be held in Southeast Asia for the first time in Dota 2 history. For this year’s competition, twelve teams will be qualified through earned DPC Points, with another eight teams entering through regional and last chance qualifiers. So far, here are the teams that have qualified for the Dota 2 The International:

The International 2022 Qualified Teams (DPC Points): Thunder Awaken | PSG.LGD | TSM | OG | TBD | TBD | TBD | TBD | TBD | TBD | TBD | TBD

The International 2022 Qualified Teams (Regional Qualifiers): TBD | TBD | TBD | TBD |TBD |TBD

The International 2022 Qualified Teams (Last Chance Qualifiers): TBD | TBD

The Arlington Major will be the final stop before we head into The International 2022. Only the teams in this tournament have a passing chance at still qualifying for The International through DPC Points. Everyone else will have to contend in the Regional Qualifiers, or worse, through the Last Chance Qualifiers.

The International 11 Format

This year will have a different format compared to the previous The International tournaments. This year, the Group Stages will be played without a crowd. The Group Stages will be played from October 15 to October 18. Twenty teams will be divided in two groups where four teams each group will be eliminated.

The Main Event will also be held at the Suntec Convention Center Singapore from October 20 to October 23. Between October 24 to 28, the teams will be given time to rest, before they head to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for the Finals on October 28 to 29.