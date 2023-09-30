This year, for homecoming, Tuskegee alums are stepping back to campus in style after the release of the new Nike Terminator High sneakers. Popular sneaker blog Sneaker News published the first photos of the Tuskegee-inspired Nike shoes. The release of the image of the shoes comes before Tuskegee's well-anticipated homecoming, which will occur the week of October 8-14. The Tigers will be facing off against Edward Waters.

The new shoes serve as a symbol of solidarity from Nike to the black community. The shoe even has unique features and designs that represent all things Tuskegee. This sneaker’s white, black, crimson, and gold pattern pays attention to its ties with the Southern institution. Unlike regular sneakers, these special edition kicks also feature a large Golden Tiger emblem and bold “TU” text on the tongue labels, which pay homage to Tuskegee’s history. The “Tuskegee Institute” embroidery on the shoe’s spine also recognizes the institution’s early years.

Nike did a great job of paying attention to the nitty-gritty of historical details, including even the smallest of lettering and design prints, including adding “Ball” and “Parlay” wording on the laces and even the founder year on the forefoot. The Nike Terminator is set to hit select Nike distribution retailers online and in stores sometime in October, right before the bulk of the homecoming season begins.

The shoe will be available in men’s sizes at a retail price of just $135. This homecoming season, one thing is for sure: with the help of Nike, HBCU students and alumni will be taking over the quad on the right foot.