Tuskegee has officially announced Chiante Wester as the new Lady Tigers women's basketball coach. The university announced the hiring in a press release issued earlier this week. Athletic director Reginald Ruffin said in a statement that the hiring of Wester is aligned with the goal of continuing the sustained dominance of the program.

“The goal of this department is to always continue to build on the standard that has been set. “In the hiring of Coach Wester, we believe that Tuskegee women’s basketball will again have a coach that can carry the recent momentum along with maintain the duty to educate, dominate, and graduate our student-athletes.”

Chiante Wester joins the program from Livingstone College, where she served as head coach for three seasons. In her first year, she took her team to the semifinals of the CIAA tournament where they lost to top-ranked Lincoln University of Pennsylvania. Before Livingstone, she saw tremendous success as an assistant coach at Virginia State University for 12 years. She was a part of the Lady Trojan teams that won five regular-season Division Championships in the CIAA and had four appearances in the NCAA Division II Tournament. She also coached on the 2015 CIAA Champion Lady Trojans team.

Wester graduated cum laude from Shaw University in 2003, earning her bachelor's degree in allied health and recreation and a masters degree in Sports Management from Virginia State in 2010.

Tuskegee's women's basketball team has been a standard setter in the SIAC. Last year's squad had a 26-4 record, winning the SIAC Championship over the Lady Bears of Miles College 72-65. They also clinched a birth in the NCAA Division II playoffs, losing in the first round to the University of Tampa.