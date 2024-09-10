Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has been out since July 12 with right plantar fasciitis, and he does have a target for an injury return in mind, but he needs to confirm it with the team.

“I was waiting to get to this point so I could push the envelope and this percentage right now, I could play like this, as to where before I couldn't even walk without pain,” Carlos Correa said, via ESPN.

Correa said that he recently saw a doctor in Los Angeles who offered a new treatment that is “painful to the point it would bring tears to my eyes,” but is working, according to ESPN.

Before suffering the injury, Correa was having a resurgent season after a down 2023. On the season, he has a .308 batting average with a .377 on-base percentage, .520 slugging percentage and 13 home runs for a 152 wRC+, according to FanGraphs. The defense was a little bit better than 2023 as well, as he had -1 DRS and 4 OAA in the 75 games he had played.

Correa dealt with plantar fasciitis in 2023, but on the other foot. When this year's case initially popped up, it was viewed as something that is not as severe as what he dealt with in 2023. There were concerns with one of Correa's feet when he was a free agent, and that nixed deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets before he returned to the Twins on a lesser contract.

The Twins are hoping to get Correa back on the field and performing like he was earlier in the season, and the same goes for Byron Buxton. Minnesota has a solid lineup, but it becomes much more potent with those two on the field and performing to their capabilities. Correa seems like he will play soon, while Byron Buxton's status is much more unclear with a hip injury, and he will likely be playing through some kind of ailment when he does come back.

Twins look to secure playoff berth as regular season comes to a close

The Twins suffered a 6-2 loss to the Los Angels Angels at home on Monday, dropping them to 76-68 overall. They currently are three games ahead of the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

Down the stretch this season, the Twins have a mixed bag of opponents. There are two more games against the Angels before Minnesota hosts the Cincinnati Reds this weekend, and the Twins should expect to beat up on both of those teams. Then, there is a four-game series in Cleveland with the Guardians, and a huge three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

That Red Sox series could decide the fate of the two teams. After that series, Minnesota will close the season with two series at home against the Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles.

The Twins control their fate, and hopefully they get some positive news on Correa and Buxton down the stretch as well.