The Minnesota Twins hope OF Byron Buxton may return soon after being sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Saint Paul on Monday. It's almost convenient timing since the Twins placed OF Manuel Margot on the 10-day injured list (adductor tenson strain). Margot left Saturday's 15-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning.

The Twins made a flurry of transactions on Sunday. They activated SS Brooks Lee from the 10-day injured list, selected the contracts for IF/OF Michael Helman and RHP Diego Castillo from Triple-A St. Paul and designated RHP Caleb Boushley for assignment. RHP Chris Paddack was moved from the 15- to 60-day injured list.

In 116 games this year, Margot is hitting .250 with four homers and 30 RBIs as a rotational outfielder. When asked about his immediate playing time, manager Rocco Baldelli wasn't sure when the 29-year-old could return via Twins' field level media.

“I'd say it's unlikely Manny is going to be playing in the near future,” Baldelli said. “But we have to wait for the MRI results for a number of reasons, before we can really proceed or feel confident with anything.”

The MRI results came in and Margot will be reevaluated in a week.

Twins' Wild Card race requires Byron Buxton, Chris Paddack, Carlos Correa

Buxton is one of many key injured players that haven't played for the Twins in recent weeks. Joe Ryan's season is likely over. Chris Paddack is on track for a late September return after playing catch from 60 feet last week. Carlos Correa hasn't played since July 12 and still has no timeline for a potential return.

It's a testament to the team's depth and fortitude that they're in the Wild Card if the playoffs were to start today. They called up pitchers David Festa and Zebby Matthews and may need to dig deep into the minor leagues to make a proper postseason run.

In mid-August, Twins' athletic trainer Nick Paparesta, via Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, provided an update on Correa's injury status.

“We need to get him to where he's comfortable running on a daily basis, not having soreness the next day,” Paparesta said. “As you deal with these plantar fasciitis injuries, you realize these things can drag on. Once you see him out there running a lot, you'll know we're in a pretty good spot.”

Correa was raking before his injury, connecting for 13 home runs and 47 RBI with a .308/.377/.520/.896 slash line in 75 games. Those numbers earned him an All-Star bid, his first since leaving the Houston Astros in 2021.

With Correa, Buxton and Paddack available, the Twins could make a serious run at it, given their 4.5-game lead in the Wild Card. With 26 games left to play, Minnesota still has about four weeks left to get healthy.