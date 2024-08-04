The Minnesota Twins have had an injury-plagued season. Fans feared another injury when centerfielder Byron Buxton left Sunday's game after he crashed into the wall making a catch. Buxton avoided injury, according to Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic, and was pulled from the game for precautionary reasons.

The incredible grab came in the sixth inning of the Twins' 13-7 win over the Chicago White Sox. The win completed the sweep of the lowly White Sox, who have lost 18 consecutive games. Gleeman reported that Buxton was likely leaving the game anyway because of the score.

Buxton has had injury issues throughout his career. He has only played 100 games once in a season, suiting up 140 times at 23 years old in 2017. Buxton is an impact player both offensively and defensively when he is healthy. He has a career OPS+ of 109 and 129 home runs while playing a solid center field.

The Twins have also suffered injuries to shortstop Carlos Correa, third baseman Royce Lewis, and starting pitcher Chris Paddack this season. Buxton missed 14 games of his own due to a knee injury back in May. Despite those stars missing games, the Twins are in a playoff position.

With Byron Buxton and the Twins occupying an American League Wild Card position, they will have to continue their excellence down the stretch to make the playoffs,

Twins playoff chances with a healthy Byron Buxton

The Twins entered Sunday with an 85.3% chance of making the playoffs, according to Fangraphs. They are three games clear of the Boston Red Sox, who represent the first team out. The Twins' playoff chances will change dramatically in the next week, starting with a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Then, the Twins host the Cleveland Guardians.

The Guardians have the best record in baseball and a four-and-a-half-game lead over Minnesota. While a sweep is unlikely, if the Twins were able to win all four games it would change the entire playoff picture in the American League.

On the Wild Card side, there is a big series coming up between the Royals and Red Sox. That series will play a big role in the series next week between the Twins and Royals. Whether the Twins are trying to fend off the Royals or trying to chase them down in the Wild Card standings, big games are coming up.

The health of Byron Buxton is extremely important to the Twins's playoff chances. They had lost four straight games and gone 7-7 when Buxton returned from his knee injury in May. The outfield depth is not built to lose their centerfielder, especially in the playoffs.

The Twins often use Manuel Margot to play center field when Buxton is out. Margot, formerly of the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays, is hitting .240 this season, below his career average, and only has three home runs in 95 games. Buxton is hitting .274 and has 14 home runs in 84 games this season.

Byron Buxton was removed from the game due to precautionary reasons, allowing Twins fans to breathe a collective sigh of relief. The Twins are a better team and have a better chance of making the playoffs with Byron Buxton manning center field.