The Minnesota Twins are not only getting healthier, but they're re-gaining a player with a new perspective. Third baseman Royce Lewis, who's only played in 24 games this year due to injury, realized that he doesn't need to abuse his body for the good of the team.

The 25-year-old opened up about his rehab, via MLB.com's Do-Hyoung Park.

“I think the goal, ultimately, is learning I don’t have to be Superman and play through every single thing,” Lewis said.

Lewis is eyeing a return this weekend after going down with a right adductor strain. The 2017 first-overall pick is hitting .292 with 10 homers and 18 RBI across 89 at-bats.

“Knowing I don’t have to be Superman anymore is nice, because I always came in with the mentality I have to give it 110%, I have to fight for a spot,” Lewis said. “And these guys are calming me down. I still feel like I have to earn that spot each and every day — that’s why I play how I play. Until there is some guaranteed contract or money, it’s hard to feel comfortable.”

While Lewis has the tenacity required to constantly rehab injuries and perform on the field, his new perspective will undoubtedly do wonders for his mental state. The California native worrying about his place on the team wouldn't have done him good long-term, as it was causing him to overcompensate and stress his body out.

How will Lewis do when he gets back in the lineup?

Royce Lewis will be a franchise pillar for the Twins if he stays healthy

Minnesota has plenty of reasons to be excited, via The Athletic's Dan Hayes.

“Royce Lewis is starting a rehab in St. Paul on Tuesday,” Hayes reported. “Jose Miranda could join him. Both could be back by Friday with a #MNTwins team that beat Philadelphia 7-2 on Monday.”

Even with their injuries, the Twins are firmly entrenched in the playoff race at 55-44. The club currently owns the second Wildcard spot and is four games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.

Injecting a healthy Lewis and Miranda to an already-winning team could launch the club into a red-hot stretch run. More importantly, though, Lewis will gain more reps and confidence for the future.

In an era when hitting .300 is a rarity, Lewis has a career slash line of .303/.361/.584 with 27 homers and 75 RBI across 94 games. Although it's a small sample size, it's more than enough for the rising star to not worry about his spot on the squad.