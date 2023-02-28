The Carlos Correa offseason debacle will be a big talking point around him for a while. The Minnesota Twins star went through the ordeal of having two teams back out of contract agreements with him due to medical concerns from a decade-old injury. The San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets will be remembered as the teams that almost got Correa.

As he prepares to get to work with the Twins again, Correa reflected on the crazy offseason he had. He said that the Mets deal falling through was more shocking than that of the Giants, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.

“The second one was more shocking,” Correa said of the Mets agreement failing to become official, via ESPN. “When it fell through, it was like, ‘Oh, s**t.’”

After the deals both fell through, Correa just wanted to be somewhere that he was wanted. He told his agent, Scott Boras, to find him such a place. The Twins ended up being the team that was willing to sign him to a big contract and agreed to terms with him on a six-year, $200 million deal. The Mets and Giants missed the chance to add another star to their respective roster.

The Twins still have a lot of work to do with Carlos Correa on board if they want to be a playoff team. On top of Byron Buxton staying healthy, they will need to get more out of their pitching group and will have to make up for Luis Arrarez’s departure from the lineup. With Correa, though, they will always be competitive.