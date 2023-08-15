The Minnesota Twins are just a few games up on the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central. Fortunately, they are getting a key reinforcement as they look to keep their winning streak going: infielder Royce Lewis.

The Twins announced that Lewis has been reinstated from the 10-day IL. The former first-round pick has been productive in the scant playing time he has received this season. In 99 plate appearances over 26 games, he has a slash line of .326/.354/.474 with 31 hits (including four home runs and two doubles) and 15 RBI.

In order to make room on the roster to bring Lewis back, the Twins placed utility player Willi Castro on the 10-day IL with a mild strain in his left oblique.

Assuming that Lewis stays at third base, his return will put the Twins in a bind at second base between veteran Jorge Polanco and impressive rookie Edouard Julien. Whichever player doesn’t take the field will be competing with Ryan Jeffers and Donovan Solano at designated hitter, though the latter could also play some first base. But then again, Joey Gallo has also started to find a great swing at first base over the last few weeks. At the very least, Minny has many options.

The Twins will have it easy for the next few games as they face the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Pirates. But after those five games comes a tough stretch that features a pair of away games against the Milwaukee Brewers before two series apiece against the Texas Rangers and the Guardians. Getting Lewis some warm-up games ahead of those crucial series is very helpful.

Having Royce Lewis back will help the Twins fend off the Bob Nightengale curse and make a run at the AL Central crown.