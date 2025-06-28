Rookie shortstop Jacob Wilson has become one of the most compelling storylines of the Athletics season, delivering standout performances that have him firmly in the mix for the All-Star Game. As he continues his electric MLB rookie season in West Sacramento, the Oakland infielder recently shared personal reflections on his journey and the impact of growing up around the game.

In a guest appearance on Yahoo’s Baseball Bar-B-Cast with Jake Mintz, Wilson opened up about how his baseball roots shaped his mindset.

“Yeah, no, I definitely, uh, I had the, you know, privilege of being able to watch my dad for from the first 10 years of my life and just kind of living in, in a baseball stadium, and, you know, in clubhouses growing up,” Wilson said.

Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson opens up to @jake_mintz about his expectations for his first full major league season 👏 (via Baseball Bar-B-Cast) pic.twitter.com/bsNQzjKM5g — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

That experience clearly prepared him well. Through 78 games this season, Wilson is batting .341 with 105 hits, 9 home runs, and 40 RBIs. He’s struck out just 24 times in over 300 at-bats, flashing elite contact ability and baseball IQ. His .382 OBP and .859 OPS have made him a breakout star on an otherwise rebuilding Athletics roster.

Since stepping into the majors, Wilson has found that the intensity of each pitch leaves little room to absorb the atmosphere — a stark contrast from how he once viewed the game as a fan.

“And then when I first started playing in the big leagues last year and then going into this year… you really don’t kind of recognize it too much cause you’re so focused on the game. Like, you’re so focused and locked in on each and every pitch.”

The rookie shortstop also reflected on the nature of the game itself, explaining how, at its core, the jump to the majors still feels familiar.

“It’s still baseball. You know, it’s just like playing back in college baseball. It’s the same—obviously the same dimensions, it’s the same game, just a little bit more difficult.”

Wilson’s poise and performance have already drawn comparisons to past MLB rookie season standouts. His ability to focus on fundamentals and adjust to the spotlight has made him a fan favorite in Oakland and around the league.

With the All-Star Game approaching, Wilson’s numbers and maturity suggest he may soon be representing the Athletics on one of baseball’s biggest stages. And if his growth continues, the club may have found its next franchise cornerstone.